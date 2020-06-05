3 Goldman Sachs Funds for Spectacular Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has been offering financial services, including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise, to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 30 offices worldwide. Its teams have more than 650 investment professionals, who capitalize on the technology, risk-management skills and market insights of Goldman Sachs. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class GCMTX seeks appreciation of capital for the long run. The fund diversifies its portfolio by investing heavily in mid-cap companies. Notably, mid-cap companies are those that have market cap similar to those in the range of the Russell Midcap Value Index. GCMTX has five-year annualized returns of 0.8%

Sung Cho is one of the fund managers of GCMTX since 2015.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Growth Insights Fund Investor Class GSTOX seeks appreciation of capital in the long run. The fund invests the lion’s share of its assets in a diverse portfolio of small-cap domestic companies as well as foreign companies that are traded within the United States. Small-cap companies are the ones which have market capitalization similar to the ones constituting the Russell 2000 Index. GSTOX has five-year annualized returns of 4.2%.

As of the end of January 2020, GSTOX held 381 issues, with 1.06% of its assets invested in Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Goldman Sachs Global Core Fixed Income Fund Investor Shares GBIRX aims for high total returns by focusing first on current income and second on capital growth. The fund invests most of its net assets and any borrowings in fixed-income securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. GBIRX has five-year annualized returns of 3.6%.

GBIRX has an expense ratio of 0.75% as compared to the category average of 0.78%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.