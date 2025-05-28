3 Goals Elon Musk Set for DOGE Before Inauguration Day — Did He Succeed?

Elon Musk has gotten a lot of attention this year regarding his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a non-official organization President Donald Trump created to slash the federal government. That role looks to be coming to an end as Musk devotes more time to running Tesla, which has seen its own reputation suffer in recent months.

Consider This: 2 Ways Elon Musk’s Access to the US Treasury May Impact Social Security

Find Out: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Amid all the attention paid to Musk, many people might have forgotten that fellow billionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was originally named co-head of DOGE. The two laid out some of their DOGE goals in a Nov. 20, 2024 column for The Wall Street Journal. However, Ramaswamy stepped away from the role immediately following Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.

Many bold predictions were made before the inauguration about what DOGE aimed to accomplish. Here are three things Musk said about the organization, and how those plans have panned out.

Save $2 Trillion+ in Federal Spending

In their column, Musk and Ramaswamy took aim at the “$500 billion plus” in annual federal expenditures that are either “unauthorized by Congress or being used in ways that Congress never intended.” But Musk himself claimed that he could cut about $2 trillion, CBS News reported, while The Week put the promised cuts at closer to $2.5 trillion.

So far, Musk has not come anywhere close to any of those figures. As of late April, DOGE claimed to have saved about $160 billion in federal spending, according to CBS News — while also costing about $135 billion to implement.

A couple of weeks later, DOGE upped the savings figure to $170 billion — and only “a sliver” of that figure could be verified, per the The Financial Times.

“There is evidence of inflated valuations being used to boost the numbers, while contracts that were already lapsing have been claimed as new savings,” the Financial Times noted. “At the same time, U.S. Treasury data has so far shown no drop in government spending.”

Even before the inauguration, Musk expressed doubts that DOGE could find $2 trillion in cuts, NBC News reported. He called that figure a “best-case outcome,” but also said there was a “good shot” at cutting half that. That hasn’t been the case so far.

Explore More: US Senator Warns of ‘Backdoor’ Way Trump and Musk Could Destroy Social Security — Is She Right?

Slash the Federal Bureaucracy

Musk and Ramaswamy called the federal bureaucracy an “existential threat” to the republic, and promised that DOGE would “cut the federal government down to size.” DOGE has made good on that promise by eliminating tens of thousands of federal government jobs and shutting down whole agencies.

An analysis by global outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas found that through April, the government had cut 282,227 jobs in 2025 — up from only 36,195 during the same period last year. Nearly all of this year’s cuts were directly tied to DOGE.

Among the agencies and services targeted — Social Security, which Trump repeatedly said he “would not touch.” But under DOGE, the Social Security Administration has already announced plans to cut about 7,000 jobs and close at least 10 offices.

Even supporters of government downsizing have criticized the way DOGE has gone about it.

“The diagnosis of DOGE was correct,” Seb Wride, head of opinion research at Public First US, told the Financial Times. “People still do believe that there is waste in government spending, but the approach DOGE has taken felt reckless.”

Reduce Regulations

Another priority of Musk and DOGE was to get rid of federal regulations they considered wasteful or anti-business. As Politico reported, Trump instructed federal agencies and their respective DOGE teams to repeal regulations deemed “inconsistent” with his priorities. They were also instructed to do so without providing advance notice or using the normal public input process.

Again, DOGE has succeeded in leading efforts to slash regulations. The Brookings Institute recently identified numerous regulations and policies that have been rescinded this year, including those having to do with the following:

Methane emissions

Minimum wage increases for federal contractors

Cryptocurrency

Forest protections

Prescription drug costs

Affordable Care Act

All in all, when it comes to solid numbers, DOGE largely failed to live up to the expectations put upon itself. However, in terms of slashing jobs and regulations, it has clearly made a dent. Of course, its approach to such cuts has remained highly polarizing.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Goals Elon Musk Set for DOGE Before Inauguration Day — Did He Succeed?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.