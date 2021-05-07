3 Global Value Stocks to Buy Now

Bargain stocks are extremely difficult to come by these days. Investors have already scooped up many of these stocks during the S&P 500's monstrous 45% gain over the past 12 months.

Luckily, there are still opportunities available in the form of American Depository Receipts (ADRs). Let's look at why a Latin American steel manufacturer, a South African fleet management firm, and an Indian pharma are three top value stocks to buy now. These are Ternium (NYSE: TX), MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY).

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Ternium

Ternium is one of the biggest steel producers in Latin America. Last year, it shipped 11.4 million tons of steel to nine countries, with Mexico accounting for 52% of its demand. This year, it expects to further increase its production capacity to 15 million tons of hot-rolled steel with a new facility in Mexico set to open in June.

During first quarter 2021, its sales and net income amounted to $3.249 billion and $707 million, respectively. Both are respectable increases over the $2.271 billion in revenue and $19 million in net loss in first quarter 2020. Despite its tremendous growth, the company is still attractively valued at 0.7 times sales and 5.4 times earnings. On top of that, it also has a solid $2.10 dividend per share, giving it a yield of 5.5%. Perhaps investors finally realized its potential. In the past year, the stock is up 190%.

2. MiX Telematics

Founded in 1995 in South Africa, MiX Telematics is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in fleet management solutions. It provides subscribers with events, reports, vehicle tracking, and impact alerts regarding the commercial vehicles under their banner. The company has 749,000 clients across 120 countries, mainly in the sector of oil and gas operations, packet deliveries, and mining.

In the nine months of fiscal 2021 (ended Dec. 31), MiX Telematics's revenue and net income increased by 18% and 14%, respectively, to $109.4 million and $13.4 million. The firm is well on track to reach its long-term goal of 20% annual revenue growth.

For these reasons, consider buying the stock at just 2.2 times sales and 21 times earnings. Since May 2020, MiX Telematics stock has appreciated by 48%.

3. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is one of the largest manufacturers of generic drugs in the world. It markets 300 prescription drugs in North America, six biosimilars, and has 10 branded drugs in the discovery process.

The company is currently at the forefront of handling a deadly outbreak of coronavirus in India. Dr. Reddy's manufactures remdesivir, the COVID-19 treatment developed by Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD). What's more, it is in charge of distributing more than 250 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the country. During clinical trials, the vaccine demonstrated 91.6% efficacy against the disease. It has received regulatory clearance in over 60 countries.

In third quarter 2021 (ended Dec. 31), Dr. Reddy's sales grew by 12% from last year to 49.30 billion rupees (INR), or about $669 million. Meanwhile, its after-tax profits increased to 200 million INR ($2.7 million) from a loss of 5.7 billion INR ($77.4 million) in third quarter 2020.

For its pandemic fighting efforts, the company is likely to break past expectations in the upcoming quarter. Right now, its stock is trading at a very lucrative 40 times earnings. It's simultaneously a solid growth and value stock for those interested in the pharma sector. In the past 12 months, its shares have gained 39%.

10 stocks we like better than Ternium

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ternium wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Zhiyuan Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.