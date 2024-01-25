3 Glenmede Mutual Funds for Remarkable Returns

Glenmede mutual funds, which are managed by Glenmede Investment Management LP, provide a range of managed investment strategies to clients worldwide. These strategies include equity, fixed income, derivative and ESG (environmental, social and governance) approaches. The mutual funds have an expense ratio of 0.77%, demonstrating their commitment to cost-effectiveness, and all are no-load funds, which means that there are no sales charges. With an emphasis on ESG principles and a dedicated approach to investing, Glenmede mutual funds offer a reliable option for investment.

Investing in Glenmede mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Glenmede mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Glenmede Small Cap Equity Adv GTCSX fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities such as common and preferred stocks. GTCSX advisors also invest in U.S. small-cap companies, with market capitalizations falling within the range of any stock listed on the Russell 2000 Index.

Jordan L. Irving has been the lead manager of GTCSX since Feb 27, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Hostess Brands Inc (2.2%), CNX Resources Corp (2%) and Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (1.9%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

GTCSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.5% and 13.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.94% compared to the category average of 1.03%. GTCSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Glenmede Secured Options GTSOX fund invests in secured option strategies. These strategies involve composing covered call and secured put options on stock index ETFs, stock indices, and individual stocks.

Stacey Gilbert has been the lead manager of GTSOX since Feb 27, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Options (79.8%), US Treasury Bills (21.6%) and Vanguard 500 Index Fund (2.3%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

GTSOX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.1% and 8.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.87% compared with the category average of 1.20%. GTSOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Glenmede Quantitative U.S. Large Cap Growth Equity Portfolio GTLLX invests most of its assets in equity securities, such as common stocks of large-cap companies.

Alexander R. Atanasiu has been the lead manager of GTLLX since Feb 27, 2018. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Arista Networks, Inc (3.2%), Microsoft Corp (3.2%) and KLA Corp (3%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

GTLLX 's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.9% and 16.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.87% compared to the category average of 0.99%. GTLLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

