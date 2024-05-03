3 Glenmede Mutual Funds for Maximizing Returns

The Glenmede Trust Company (GTC) founded in 1956, provides a range of investment strategies, including managed equity, fixed-income, derivative and environmental social and governance options. With teams and a comprehensive investment philosophy, GTC aims to create value for investors based on their diverse investment objectives. These combined elements position Glenmede as an attractive option for investments.

Investing in Glenmede mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Glenmede mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Glenmede Quantitative International Equity Portfolio GTCIX funds invest most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities of foreign companies, either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).

Vladimir de Vassal has been the lead manager of GTCIX since Dec 29, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (2.6%), AXA SA (2.2%) and Honda Motor Co Ltd (2.2%) as of Jan 1, 2024.

GTCIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.5% and 7.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1%. GTCIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Glenmede Quantitative U.S. Small Cap Equity Portfolio GQSCX invests in small-cap companies. GQSCX advisors employ in-house multi-factor computer models to pick stocks perceived as undervalued by these models. These computer models evaluate securities using specific criteria, including metrics like price relative to earnings, cash flow, and assets, as well as significant environmental, social and governance criteria.

Alexander R. Atanasiu has been the lead manager of GQSCX since Nov 13, 2017. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (2.1%), Modine Manufacturing Co (2.2%), and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (2%) as of Jan 31, 2024.

GQSCX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.8% and 12.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.85%. GQSCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Glenmede Quantitative U.S. Large Cap Growth Equity Portfolio GTLLX invests most of its assets in equity securities, such as common stocks of large-cap companies.

Paul T. Sullivan has been the lead manager of GTLLX since Feb 27, 2004. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (3.1%), Microsoft Corp (3%) and Arista Networks, Inc. (3%) as of Jan 31, 2024.

GTLLX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.5% and 15.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.86%. GTLLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

