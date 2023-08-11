3 Glenmede Funds to Buy for Impressive Returns

Established in 1956, Glenmede stands as a distinguished investment and private wealth management firm, proudly epitomizing a legacy of over six decades dedicated to providing exceptional services. With an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Glenmede has consistently delivered investment and wealth management solutions that have surpassed client expectations.



Boasting an impressive track record, the firm maintains an average expense ratio of 0.77% across its range of mutual funds, all of which proudly bear the distinction of being no-load funds, further reflecting its client-centered approach. With a substantial asset under management (AUM) figure of $40.5 billion, Glenmede has effectively maintained a remarkable client-to-company ratio of 5:1, a testament to its personalized and attentive approach to each client's unique financial needs.



Nonetheless, investing in Glenmede mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



We have, thus, chosen three Glenmede mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.



Glenmede Quantitative U.S. Small Cap Equity Portfolio GQSCX invests in small-cap companies. GQSCX advisors employ in-house multi-factor computer models to pick stocks perceived as undervalued by these models. These computer models evaluate securities using specific criteria, including metrics like price relative to earnings, cash flow, and assets, as well as significant environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.



Alexander R. Atanasiu has been the lead manager of GQSCX since Nov 12, 2017. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Commercial Metals Co (1.3%), Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (1.4%), and Health Catalyst, Inc. (1.5%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



GQSCX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.2% and 7.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.85% compared with the category average of 1.03%. GQSCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



Glenmede Secured Options Portfolio GTSOX invests in secured option strategies. These strategies involve composing covered call and secured put options on stock index ETFs, stock indices, and individual stocks.



Stacey Gilbert has been the lead manager of GTSOX since Feb 27, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Options (237.3%), US Treasury Bills (21%) and Vanguard 500 Index Fund (2.2%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



GTSOX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.5% and 5.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.87% compared with the category average of 1.20%. GTSOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Glenmede Equity Income Portfolio GEQIX invests most of its assets in income-generating equity securities, such as common stocks and preferred stocks. GEQIX advisors also invest in U.S. large companies, with market capitalizations falling within the range of any stock listed on either the Russell 1000 Index.



Mark Livingston has been the lead manager of GEQIX since Dec 13, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like PepsiCo, Inc. (3%), McDonald's Corp (2.9%) and Johnson & Johnson (2.7%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



GEQIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.8% and 9.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.86% compared to the category average of 0.94%. GEQIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>











4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (GTSOX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GEQIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GQSCX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.