3 Gene Editing Stocks With Unprecedented Surge Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Gene editing is revolutionizing medicine. For example, just weeks ago, the U.S. Federal Drug Administration approved a new gene-editing treatment for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, a genetic disorder that prevents the production of hemoglobin in the blood and requires regular blood transfusions. It’s why shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) exploded from about $40 to a recent high of $70. It’s also why it and other gene editing stocks could push aggressively higher.

While CRISPR will certainly be exciting to watch, here are some other gene-editing stocks with unprecedented surge potential.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) just announced that interim results from the Phase 1 of its Phase 1/2 study of NTLA-2002 were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. NTLA-2002 is an investigational in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapy in development for hereditary angioedema.

The study found that 9 out of 10 patients remained completely attack-free following the 16-week primary observation period through the latest follow-up. This could be substantial news for the one in 50,000 people that are affected by the disease for which there is no current cure.

Verve Therapeutics (VERV)

Source: Maksim Shmeljov / Shutterstock.com

Verve Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VERV) recently released the results the clinical trials of its drug VERVE-101. The trials found the single-course in vivo liver base editing medicine led to reductions of disease-causing LDL-C in people living with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

The company is also nearing clinical trials for VERVE-102 for the treatment of heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. This drug aims to treat patients before they reach the need for VERVE-101. Approximately 3 million people in the U.S. and Europe suffer from this genetic disease.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM)

Source: Matej Kastelic / Shutterstock

There’s also the Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM). With an expense ratio of 0.5%, the ETF invests in companies that could benefit from gene editing, genomic sequencing, genetic therapy, computational genomics and biotechnology.

Since late October, the ETF ran from about $8.75 to a high of $11.75. While it did back off some, I’d like to see the GNOM ETF push to higher highs. Especially with massive gene-editing progress being made. Some of its current top holdings include CRISPR, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and 10X Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG).

On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Ian Cooper, a contributor to InvestorPlace.com, has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Gene Editing Stocks With Unprecedented Surge Potential appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.