3 Gene Editing Stocks with the Potential to Make You an Overnight Millionaire

Pay close attention to gene editing stocks. By 2028, according to MarketsandMarkets, the market could be worth about $10.6 billion from $5.3 billion in 2023. With it, we can remove cells from the body, edit them and reintroduce them back into the body. All in an effort to help treat sickle-cell anemia, cancers, blood disorders, blindness, cystic fibrosis and even muscular dystrophy.

Months ago, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) received Food & Drug Administration approval for its sickle-cell treatment. It also received clearance for its gene-edited therapy for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).

Even more exciting, generative artificial intelligence (AI) has made its way into gene editing. Profluent, an AI-first protein design company, just introduced OpenCRISPR, an AI-generated gene editor.

“Our success points to a future where AI precisely designs what is needed to create a range of bespoke cures for disease. To spur innovation and democratization in gene editing, with the goal of pulling this future forward, we are open-sourcing the products of this initiative,” said Ali Madani, Profluent co-founder and CEO, as quoted by Fierce Biotech.

But that’s just the start. At the moment, there are about 7,000 diseases caused by genetic disorders, which occur when a mutation affects your genes. Or, when you have the wrong amount of genetic material, as noted by the Cleveland Clinic. Many could potentially be fixed is the hope.

That being said, investors may want to jump into gene editing stocks.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Beaten-down shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been on the mend after dropping from about $35 to a recent low of $19.37. Now at $21.40, I’d like to see it climb back to $26. For one, it’s nearing the presentation of Phase 1 of its ongoing NTLA-2002 Phase 1/2 study at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2024, taking place May 31.

It also expects to initiate the Phase 3 study of NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), a rare genetic condition that can lead to life-threatening swelling attacks in the second half of the year. Should the company see solid success with NTLA-2002, it could help treatHAE right away.

It’s also on track to dose the first patient in the Phase 1 study of NTLA-3001. This is an in vivo gene insertion candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)-associated lung disease, as noted in a company press release.

Metagenomi (MGX)

There’s also Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX), which went public in February. While its chart is nothing to write home about, its artificial intelligence story is.

At the moment, the company uses an AI-powered discovery engine to “find naturally occurring gene editing systems in metagenomic data. Metagenomi is leveraging AI to enhance the power of CRISPR gene editing technology, as it works towards its vision of advancing therapies and cures for oncology and genetic diseases,” as noted on LinkedIn.com.

At just $7 a share at the moment, analysts at Jefferies say it’s a buy, with a $23 price target. The firm highlighted MGX’s next-generation editing tools. BMO Capital analysts have an outperform rating on the stock, with a $22 price target. They also noted that the company could “potentially perform all known gene editing approaches,” as quoted by Seeking Alpha.

Even better, according to the company, “Through­out 2023, we achieved key ther­a­peu­tic mile­stones, includ­ing pre­clin­i­cal proof of con­cept in non­hu­man pri­mates for our lead pro­gram in Hemo­phil­ia A,” said CEO Bri­an C. Thomas. “Look­ing ahead, we are plan­ning for addi­tion­al non­hu­man pri­mate data read­outs over the course of this year, includ­ing 12-month data for our Hemo­phil­ia A pro­gram, expect­ed in the sec­ond half of 2024.”

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM)

Or, if you want to diversify with most gene-editing stocks at a low cost, there’s the Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM).

With an expense ratio of 0.50%, the exchange-traded fund (ETF) holds 41 stocks that could benefit from gene editing, genomic sequencing, genetic medicine/therapy, computational genomics, and biotechnology, as noted by GlobalXETFs.com. Among its current top holdings include CRISPR Therapeutics, Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and 10X Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) to name a few.

At the moment, the GNOM ETF is also technically oversold around $9.84. It’s also now sitting at double-bottom support dating back to late 2023. It’s even over-extended on RSI, MACD, and Williams’ %R. From its last traded price of $9.84, I’d like to see it rally back to about $12.50.

Even better, I can diversify with the GNOM ETF at a low cost. If I were to buy 100 shares, it would cost me $984 for exposure to its 41 holdings. If I were to buy just one of its holdings — let’s say 100 shares of CRSP — it would cost me close to $5,300.

On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Ian Cooper, a contributor to InvestorPlace.com, has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999.

