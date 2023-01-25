3 Gene Editing Stocks With the Best Long-Term Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Gene editing stocks present themselves as one of the more lucrative investments in the healthcare sector.

Gene editing, a revolutionary take on the science of genetic engineering, has the potential to countless lives around the globe.

By introducing genetic material into cells, scientists can correct genetic abnormalities in a way never seen before. With the potential for vast improvements, gene therapy and gene editing are promising modern biotechnology forms.

Despite a precipitous drop in stock prices last year, analysts are still optimistic about the future of gene editing. The incredible possibilities in the gene editing realm open up a remarkably long-term investment opportunity for investors to catch on to for robust upside potential.

According to ResearchAndMarkets, the market could grow by 14.7% annually through 2030 to a whopping $19.4 billion.

CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics $51.96 GNOM Global X Genomics and Biotechnology ETF $13.63 NTLA Intellia Therapeutics $38.53

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) is a cutting-edge biotech company dedicated to treating blood disorders and cancer with its revolutionary CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing tool.

Together with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, the firm is optimistic that the Food and Drug Administration will soon approve their gene-editing breakthrough for treating sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

So far, it has made strong progress on both fronts and has other products in its pipeline, which include B-cell malignancies and other diseases.

Though it presents itself as a speculative bet, the market for thalassemia and sickle cell disease is massive. If Crispr can get its treatments approved, it could experience exponential growth over the coming years. According to Business Insights, the sickle cell disease aloe market alone could grow by a robust 21.4% by 2029.

Global X Genomics and Biotechnology ETF (GNOM)

Investing in the future can be an exciting yet daunting task. Fortunately, the Global X Genomics and Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) is a low-cost opportunity to gain exposure to innovative genomics, genomic sequencing, and gene editing advancements.

With an expense ratio of 0.50%, GNOM trades at under $15, giving investors a spectacular opportunity to invest in life-changing medical advancements.

The GNOM ETF holds stocks of some of the most popular names in the gene editing sphere. These include stocks of Intellia Therapeutics, Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), to name a few.

With GNOM stock down more than 15% for the year and its attractive valuation, it’s perhaps the best time to wager on it for the long haul.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is an industry leader in gene-editing products, making groundbreaking advancements in the world of biotechnology.

The company’s lead program for treating transthyretin amyloidosis, a major heart complication, and other organs. Currently, the program is in mid-phase trials and shows promising results.

This remarkable progress shows the firm’s relentless commitment to revolutionizing treatments for chronic conditions and improving the quality of life for patients.

Its progress so far has been truly remarkable. The efficacy of its last batch of data was astounding, and the company plans to take the next step soon. By early 2023, Intellia will officially commence with Phase 2 dose expansion, marking a significant milestone for this groundbreaking study.

Intellia is a company setting itself up for success with over $740 million cash to bolster its balance sheet. Moreover, it has partnered with AvenCell and Kyverna to advance its endeavors.

