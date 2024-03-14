3 Game-Changing Stocks to Outshine ‘Magnificent 7’ in the Next Decade

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

So you’re heard of the “Magnificent 7” stocks, but these three companies are reshaping industries and setting market standards amid this quest for the next big investments. There, these three trailblazers of tomorrow’s investment space are explored.

The first one is renowned for its edge in data analytics and government contracts. The company has cemented its position as a stalwart in the tech sector. It is achieving constant growth and solid demand. Meanwhile, the second, the titan of digital entertainment, captivates audiences worldwide. It has an innovative platform and captivating campaigns, solidifying its high mark as a leader in the streaming industry.

Lastly, the third one is a force to be edging on app monetization and AI-driven ventures. The company is harnessing the power of technology to channel its fundamental solidity through market adversities and fuel exponential growth.

Read more to delve into these market-disrupting stocks’ strategies, fundamentals, moat basis, and transformative valuation potential. Learn the factors behind the first one’s government contracts, the second one’s user engagement triumphs, and the third one’s diversification strategies.

Magnificent 7 Stocks: Palantir (PLTR)

Palantir’s (NYSE:PLTR) government segment remains a considerable top-line contributor. The segment signifies the company’s fundamental capability to derive solid business from government clients through its data analytics platform. For instance, in 2023, Palantir’s government revenue grew by 14% year-over-year (YOY), hitting $1.2 billion. This is based on increased contract wins, expanded deployments, and successful project implementations.

The YOY growth trend in government revenue can be further observed in the quarterly performance. In Q4, Palantir’s international government revenue boosted 27% YOY to $87 million. This performance suggests Palantir’s expanding capability to sharply capture government clients’ demand. Palantir’s government segment contributes highly to the company’s consolidated top-line. In Q4, government revenue held nearly 57% of Palantir’s top-line.

For Q1 2024, Palantir expects the top-line to reach between $612 million and $616 million. The adjusted income from operations is expected to range from $196 million to $200 million. This guidance suggests continued growth and momentum in Palantir’s top-line performance and operational edge.

Furthermore, for 2024, Palantir projects the top-line between $2.652 billion and $2.668 billion. Similarly, U.S. commercial revenue is projected to exceed $640 million, with adjusted income from operations between $834 million and $850 million. This guidance is optimistic based on increased customer adoption, expanded market reach, and progressive product offerings (through AIP boot camps).

Finally, Palantir ended 2023 with $3.7 billion in cash and short-term treasuries. Additionally, the company had access to additional liquidity of up to $500 million through its revolving credit facility. This massive cash reserve provides Palantir with flexibility and stability to counter macro-adversities.

Spotify (SPOT)

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has strong user growth and top-line diversification to boost valuation potential. The company’s monthly active users (MAUs) grew by 23% YOY to 602 million, exceeding guidance by 1 million. Similarly, premium subscribers were boosted by 15% YOY to 236 million. Net additions of 28 million MAUs in Q4 were Spotify’s second-largest Q4 net addition performance.

Notably, users engaging with the Spotify Wrapped campaign grew by more than 40% YOY across 170 markets. These trends signify Spotify’s lead in bringing in new users and holding high levels of engagement. The considerable growth in MAUs and premium subscribers indicates the platform’s appeal to a user base. Furthermore, the significant increase in engagement with the Spotify Wrapped campaign reflects the platform’s fundamental ability to form interactive and compelling user experiences, fostering deeper connections with the brand.

Additionally, Spotify’s solid user growth and engagement drive its top-line growth and overall lead in the highly competitive streaming market. The platform continues to expand its user base and boost the user experience through personalized features and content recommendations. Based on this, the company can further solidify its lead among leading digital music and audio streaming providers.

Moreover, Spotify’s top-line growth and diversification efforts are reflected in its performance, with both premium subscription and advertising revenues contributing to its top-line growth. For instance, total revenue grew by 16% YOY in Q4. Similarly, premium revenue increased by 17% YOY based on subscriber growth and price increases.

Finally, ad-supported revenue grew by 12% YOY across all regions. Overall, the growth in ad-supported revenue reflects Spotify’s efforts to monetize its free-tier users through targeted advertising and partnerships.

Applovin (APP)

Applovin (NASDAQ:APP) can maintain constant top-line growth across its various business segments. For instance, the Apps portfolio experienced steady growth, with a 5% sequential increase in revenue.

The software platform segment achieved consistent revenue growth, contributing significantly to the company’s overall performance. Applovin’s revenue for 2023 was $3.3 billion, representing a 17% YOY increase. In short, the company is focused on optimization efforts within its apps business that led to consolidated revenue growth.

Despite challenges in specific sectors such as mobile gaming, Applovin’s diversified top-line and market lead enable it to capture growth leads. Here, Applovin’s strategic initiatives, like leveraging advanced AI technology and expanding into new verticals like connected TV (CTV), may continue to derive rapid top-line growth potential. The company’s proactive approach to market expansion is a favorable mark for its long-term valuations.

Moreover, the launch of AXON 2 (an upgrade of its AI platform) may continue to lead to considerable revenue growth in the software platform segment. Applovin’s growth is also based on factors like a strong holiday season, market shifts to real-time bidding, and early contributions from new initiatives (like the Array business). Here, the company targets exploring and expanding into new applications of its AI technology to broaden its total addressable market (TAM) and related growth.

Finally, Applovin generated $1 billion in free cash flow in 2023, based on a considerable flow-through from adjusted EBITDA. The company has a sharp approach to capital allocation (share repurchases and debt management). Lastly, Applovin’s Board approved an increase in share repurchase authorization by $1.25 billion, reflecting insider confidence in the company’s prospects, and helping it outshine those “Magnificent 7” stocks.

