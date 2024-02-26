3 Game-Changing Stocks to Double Your Money by 2026

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Identifying potential game-changing stocks is a formula for maximizing returns. Below are three stocks that hold the potential to transform and attain exponential growth. Each are creating tidal shifts in their respective industries.

The first one is a solid consumer finance stock, offering a potent blend of financial services and cutting-edge tech that are challenging traditional banking. The second is a semiconductor supplier with leading cleaning solutions andglobal marketshare, delivering fat gross margins. Last is a trailblazer in Latin American travel, capitalizing on market demand through a tech edge. With AI trip planners and a mobile-first approach, the company is ready to conquer new frontiers in the travel industry.

These aren’t just stocks. They’re more than just numbers on a screen that multiply money. They could be the stocks that double your money in just a few years time.

SoFi (SOFI)

SoFi’s (NASDAQ:SOFI) tech platform and financial services have solid top-line growth and bottom-line expansion that uplifts the potency of the stock’s valuation. The tech platform segment signifies another considerable growth driver for SoFi as it delivers accelerated top-line growth. Fourth-quarter revenue hit $97 million, up 13% year-over-year and 8% sequentially. This growth trajectory indicates the segment’s increasing market demand, rapid product adoption, and expanding client base.

Additionally, the tech platform segment demonstrated notable margin expansion, with a contribution margin of 32% for the period, compared to 20% in the previous year. This bottom-line improvement highlights SoFi’s enhanced operational edge, cost management initiatives and scalable business model. The segment continues optimizing its operations and leveraging synergies from recent integrations, strengthening the fintech’s overall bottom-line and long-term valuation growth prospects.

Moreover, incremental margin improvement across its business segments reflects SoFi’s ability to scale operations and capitalize on top-line growth opportunities efficiently. Notably, SoFi delivered a 74% incremental adjusted EBITDA margin year-over-year. This improvement suggests the company’s ability at managing costs and maximizing returns on business as it expands its operations.

SoFi also strategically reduced operating expenses as a percentage of adjusted net revenue. Notably, total operating expenses declined approximately 17 points as a percentage of adjusted net revenue year-over-year. This shows the company’s focus on disciplined cost management and operational optimization.

Finally, the financial services segment derived solid top-line growth, with net revenue surging 115% year-over-year to $139 million. Critically, the segment achieved a contribution profit of $25 million, marking considerable margin improvement. This suggests the segment’s increasing efficiency and revenue-generating capabilities.

ACM Research (ACMR)

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) enjoys a solid market lead based on technological differentiation in semiconductor equipment solutions where it derives its competitiveness.

Semiconductor equipment manufacturer offers one of the broadest cleaning product portfolios in the industry, covering approximately 90% of all cleaning process steps in both memory and logic device applications. This extensive product range enables the company to address diverse customer needs and capture a larger market share.

ACM’s proprietary technologies and innovative solutions differentiate its products from competitors. The introduction of advanced cleaning tools, such as the ULTRA C Vacuum Cleaning Tool, suggests the company is focusing on tech innovation while addressing emerging industry requirements.

It’s solid market presence and established client relationships further reinforce ACM’s market lead. The company fosters prolonged ties with its clients through high-quality products and superior customer service. As a result, ACM has a diversified client base with solid footholds in both domestic and international markets.

In China, the company has widely adopted its products using tools by nearly all semiconductor manufacturing users. The company’s sales and service teams continue to exert effort in expanding the deployment of major product lines across the growing customer base. Similarly, ACM Research’s lead into international markets, including the US, Europe and other parts of Asia, suggest it is looking for an expanded global footprint.

Finally, gross margins were 52.9%, a 350 basis point increase from a year ago. It handily exceeded the expected range of 40% to 45%. This improvement is attributed to a favorable product mix, cost efficiencies, and positive currency impacts. Therefore, higher gross margins led to increased profitability and boosted valuations.

Despegar (DESP)

Despegar (NYSE:DESP) operates in the underpenetrated Latin American travel market, an estimated $150 billion opportunity. With a focus on online and offline segments, Despegar targets capturing a higher market share by leveraging its tech edge and market expertise.

Notably, the company’s gross bookings may exceed $5 billion this year, with a considerable portion originating from the business-to-consumer (B2C) channel. Fundamentally, by matching the diverse demand base and offering a wide range of travel services, Despegar may sustain its solid growth momentum and expand its market presence in Latin America.

Furthermore, Despegar strategically focuses on multiple channels. This provides a solid grip on different Latin American travel market segments. Notably, the B2C channel is a major driver of growth. However, the company is also expanding its business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) channels to hit the target market more deeply.

In the long term, Despegar has established itself as a leader in tech within the Latin American travel industry. The company’s focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies (such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models) has enabled it to boost customer experiences and optimize operations. For example, an AI trip planner and the integration of WhatsApp were introduced based on an app-first approach.

Furthermore, Despegar’s app-first approach has led to a surge in app-based transactions. Over 40% of total transactions were app-based. Theoretically, by prioritizing mobile platforms and investing in app development, the company may reach a wider audience, improve user experiences, and derive engagement.

Finally, Despegar’s focus on customer loyalty programs (with nearly 20 million loyalty program members) may serve as solid support for its valuation ascension.

