3 Game-Changing Stocks That Will Reshape Their Industries by 2027

Finding possibilities to change whole sectors is crucial for investors looking for significant returns in the ever-changing world of investments. These three significant businesses will revolutionize their industries by 2027. For investors, each of these companies offers a distinct chance to profit from revolutionary developments in software, semiconductors, and banking, respectively.

First, with a range of next-generation products, the first one leads the way in semiconductor innovation. These technical achievements show the company’s dedication to pushing the envelope and its intention to maintain a competitive advantage in the highly competitive semiconductor industry. Moreover, the second one can completely transform data analytics and decision-making processes, as seen by its impressive growth rates in the software industry.

Finally, the third one stands as a disruptive force in consumer finance, with remarkable expansion in its membership base and range of products. The company exhibits the potential to emerge as a prominent participant in the financial services sector through its cautious capital management practices and robust financial performance. These firms can potentially cause significant disruptions and might benefit greatly.

AMD (AMD)

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) is focused on expanding its product line to maintain a competitive edge in the semiconductor space. This can be seen in the next-generation releases like the AMD Instinct MI300 GPUs and the Turin family of EPYC Processors.

In other words, the Turin family of EPYC processors includes the Zen 5 core and additional memory extension capabilities. With that, AMD demonstrates its focus on providing its customers with high-performance, cost-effective, and feature-rich solutions. Moreover, the Turin CPUs provide improved performance and total cost of ownership (TCO) advantages over earlier generations. These CPUs constitute a large step forward in AMD’s product portfolio.

Further, the AMD Instinct MI300 GPUs hold the company’s expertise in GPU and AI computing technologies. These GPUs combine extreme memory bandwidth and capacity with high-speed design to derive AI performance that leads the industry. Indeed, the highly favorable feedback received from customers about the MI300 GPUs suggests that there is a significant market demand.

Finally, AMD’s emphasis on software development was exemplified by the launch of the ROCm 6 software suite. Overall, the ROCm 6 stack boosts support for more frameworks and libraries, streamlines the development process, and improves performance in vital generative AI workloads.

Palantir (PLTR)

Palantir’s (NYSE:PLTR) customer metrics reflect the company’s capacity to draw in and hold onto customers, a critical function for long-term leads. The number of US business clients boosted to 221 in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 22% from the previous quarter and 55% from the previous year. This spike in clients signifies Palantir’s expanding market lead. Similarly, it suggests the core appeal of company products to a broad spectrum of target markets.

Furthermore, Palantir disclosed a total contract value (TCV) of $343 million in the US commercial business. This represents a 107% year-over-year (YoY) rise on a dollar-weighted duration basis. The significant boost in TCV results from the growing customer demand for Palantir’s products and the company’s ability to win larger contracts. These contracts are executed with clients in the car rental, telecom, pharmaceutical, and financial sectors.

Lastly, the increase in residual deal value (RDV) underscores Palantir’s capacity to broaden its sources of income and foster enduring relationships with clients. In short, the rise in RDV enhances Palantir’s revenue visibility and predictability, suggesting the possibility of future revenue generation from these contracts.

SoFi (SOFI)

Throughout 2023, SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) attained high member and product growth. With around 585K new members joining in the fourth quarter, the total number of members at year-end breached 7.5 million. This indicates a 44% growth from the previous year.

Meanwhile, the number of new items added was also considerable. For instance, nearly 695K new products were added in the fourth quarter alone, bringing the total to over 11.1 million by the end of the year. This increase in membership and product options further shows SoFi’s attraction to an expanding client base.

For six straight quarters, SoFi demonstrated sound capital management and balance sheet optimization techniques, which translated into observable book value growth. In the fourth quarter, tangible book value rose by $204 million to around $3.5 billion.

With a $2.9 billion rise in Q4, total deposits increased dramatically to $18.6 billion by the end of the year. For the fourth consecutive quarter, the growth in deposits exceeded the rise in net loans. Therefore, this indicates SoFi’s capacity to finance operations and effectively lower financing expenses.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in AMD, PLTR and SOFI. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

