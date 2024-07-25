3 Game-Changing Stocks on the Edge of Unprecedented Gains

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Uncovering the best game-changing stocks to buy is a true holy grail for achieving considerable financial returns while investing. Here are three standout companies ready to shift the valuation landscape. Understanding their fundamental strengths may lead to sharp and strategic investment decisions.

To begin with, the first company on the list is experiencing high top-line growth. Its solid performance in the U.S. commercial and government sectors fuels this. Meanwhile, the second maintains a consistent upward trajectory. This is through its diversified business strategy and improved operational edge. Finally, the third company holds massive subscriber growth and retention, Its personalized subscriptions boost user engagement and satisfaction.

In short, these companies share critical fundamentals: steady top-line growth, diversified revenue streams, and solid market demand. These attributes make them compelling stocks to buy. For seasoned investors or those just starting, these top stocks present promising opportunities to boost investment portfolios and hit high returns.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) specializes in big data analytics. The company had a sharp revenue of $634 million in the first quarter, reflecting a 21% year-over-year increase. This high growth was driven by the solid performance in its U.S. commercial and government segments. U.S. commercial revenue reached $150 million, up 40% from a year ago. The rise was even more remarkable when revenue from key commercial contracts was excluded, coming in at 68% growth. This indicates a high demand for Palantir’s products in the commercial market.

Moreover, U.S. government revenue grew by 12% from a year ago, amounting to $257 million. Indeed, this stable growth reflects the increasing reliance of government entities on Palantir’s solutions. This is particularly true in critical areas like defense and healthcare.

Palantir also say 16% growth in the last year in international commercial revenue. The commercial segment grew by 27%. Hence, this highlights the broad-based demand for Palantir’s solutions across industries.

To sum up, Palantir’s solid top-line growth and increasing demand in critical sectors make it a high mark among game-changing stocks.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) offers loans, banking, and investment products in a digital ecosystem. In the first quarter, SoFi attained an adjusted net revenue of $581 million, up 26% from a year ago). This marks the 12th consecutive quarter with top-line growth exceeding 25%.

The persistent growth reflects the company’s edge in scaling its operations. This also indicates the company’s solid fundamentals in monetizing its diversified products.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $144 million, up 91% from a year ago. With that, the EBITDA margin grew, rising from 16% in 2023 to 25% in the first quarter of 2024. This high EBITDA growth and the margin expansion indicate an operational edge and uplifted profitability.

Further, the increasing contribution from its Financial Services and Technology Platforms sectors marks SoFi’s business diversification strategy. These segments generated 42% of adjusted net sales in the first quarter of 2024, up from 33% in Q1 2023 and 40% consecutively. By targeting a 50/50 revenue mix by 2024, SoFi demonstrates its inclination to hit balanced growth across its segments.

SoFi’s constant top-line growth and strategic segment diversification make it a sharp pick on the game-changing stocks list.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) provides telehealth and personalized healthcare solutions. Quarter over quarter, Hims & Hers attracted 172,000 new customers in Q1 2024. At almost 1.7 million, it represents a 41% increase from a year ago.

Over 600,000 users choose tailored subscriptions, almost double the number of subscribers over the previous year. This amounts to almost 35% of the total number of subscribers. The move to more individualized subscriptions is significant since it indicates increased consumer satisfaction and involvement.

Additionally, the high increase in subscribers, especially those opting for personalized plans, suggests a solid product-market fit and a high retention rate. This boosts the company’s revenue predictability and lifetime value per customer. Hims & Hers had a top-line increase of 46% from a year ago, with revenues hitting $278 million in the first quarter. The company generated $32 million in adjusted EBITDA and attained a net income of $11.1 million, up from a net loss of $10.1 million in Q1 2023.

Overall, Hims & Hers’ considerable subscriber growth, high retention rates, solid revenue, and profitability make it a game-changing stock.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in PLTR and SOFI. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

