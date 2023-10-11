3 Game-Changing AI Stocks for 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the landscape of AI, certain companies stand out as titans of rapid and robust growth. As the world ventures into 2024, three AI stocks promise exciting opportunities and transformative forces that will shape industries and redefine possibilities. Having said that, there are some game-changing AI stocks that you should consider adding to your portfolio.

This article unveils the top on the AI market, where three distinct giants emerge from the crowd. It dives deep into the technologies, achievements and market dynamics that make the trio the forces to reckon with in the AI landscape.

The first stock, renowned for its hardware prowess, is the cornerstone of AI research and development. Its GPUs are the preferred choice for AI enthusiasts worldwide. With its advanced identity and access management solutions, the second boasts a rapidly growing customer base and a knack for delivering exceptional value. Meanwhile, the third is setting benchmarks in AI infrastructure and engineering innovations.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Evolf / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) hardware leadership is a cornerstone of its rapid growth. The company’s GPUs are purpose-built for accelerating deep learning workloads, making them the preferred choice for AI researchers and developers worldwide.

Nvidia’s latest hardware, including the Hopper GPU, is designed to excel in training large language models (LLMs), such as GPT-3 and its successors. These LLMs are becoming indispensable across various industries, including healthcare, science and drug discovery.

In detail, Nvidia’s hardware prowess extends across a diverse product portfolio. It ranges from power-efficient GPUs suitable for edge computing to high-performance GPUs that power data centers. This comprehensive hardware ecosystem allows Nvidia to cater to a broad spectrum of AI applications. It is ensuring the company’s continued relevance as AI continues to evolve.

On the other hand, Nvidia’s software stack is a critical pillar of its long-term success. The company provides a suite of software tools, which includes compilers, libraries and frameworks like TensorRT and CUDA. All of these are meticulously crafted to optimize AI workloads for Nvidia GPUs. Furthermore, Nvidia actively collaborates with open-source AI software projects like PyTorch and PaxML, fostering an innovation ecosystem in AI development.

One of the distinguishing aspects of Nvidia’s software ecosystem is its focus on continuous optimization and evolution. Nvidia capitalizes on AI workloads that are highly diverse and ever-changing, spanning from large language models to generative AI and other data science tasks.

Lastly, Nvidia’s software team actively engages with AI companies, sharing expertise and optimizing different software stack layers. Therefore, this collaborative approach ensures that Nvidia’s software remains at the forefront of AI technology.

Okta (OKTA)

Source: Shutterstock

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) may benefit substantially from its core strengths in the identity and access management (IAM) space.

To begin with, Okta’s ability to attract and retain a diverse range of customers is a vital component of its long-term value creation. Okta added 350 new customers in the last quarter alone, expanding its customer base to more than 18,400—an impressive 12% growth. This customer base growth demonstrates Okta’s appeal across various industries and signifies the increasing demand for advanced IAM solutions.

Furthermore, Okta’s success in expanding its product portfolio within its existing customer base indicates its commitment to delivering value. The case of Ryder Truck Rentals, a long-time Okta customer, showcases Okta’s capacity to upsell. Ryder leveraged the Okta Workforce Identity Cloud and adopted Okta Identity Governance (OIG) to replace its legacy identity governance provider.

This upsell significantly improves the onboarding experience for Ryder’s new employees while simultaneously reducing operational costs. The data-driven approach here indicates that Okta can adapt its solutions to the evolving needs of its clients, enhancing their operational efficiency while ensuring security and compliance.

Finally, Okta’s growing presence in the high-value customer segment, with contracts exceeding $1 million in annual contract value (ACV), is a pivotal driver of its growth. Q2 fiscal 2024 marked one of Okta’s strongest quarters in the $1 million-plus ACV category, highlighting the trust large enterprises place in Okta’s solutions. Okta easily earns its spot on our list of game-changing AI stocks.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Source: Shutterstock

Super Micro Computer’s (NASDAQ:SMCI) performance is a robust indicator of its prospects. In the recently reported fiscal year, the company achieved annual revenue with an impressive 37% YoY growth rate. Similarly, the company’s financial prowess extends to its quarterly results, where it reached a landmark figure in revenue, marking 34% YoY growth and a staggering 70% QoQ surge.

Furthermore, Super Micro Computer’s non-GAAP earnings per share witnessed remarkable growth, increasing by 109% YoY. This significant growth, compared to $5.65 in the previous year, exceeded the higher end of the revised guidance range and signifies the company’s substantial operating leverage and continued customer preference for its rack-scale Total IT Solutions. These figures consistently exceeded the company’s guidance, demonstrating its solid top- and bottom-line performance.

One of Super Micro Computer’s standout strengths lies in its leadership in AI infrastructure. The company’s AI platforms, focusing on the Nvidia HGX-based Delta Next solution, have gained significant traction in the market. These platforms are designed to meet the demands of LLMs, making them well-suited for rapidly growing AI applications.

The company’s comprehensive suite of products, including Delta-Next, Redstone-Next, and eight-GPU OVX systems, has set industry benchmarks for excellence. Super Micro Computer has also gained significant traction with solutions from other industry leaders like Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Gaudi 2, PVC and AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) MI-250 accelerator solutions.

Finally, the company’s engineering capabilities play a pivotal role in promptly delivering optimized AI products and solutions. Hence, being first-to-market with AI innovations has allowed Super Micro Computer to distinguish itself from competitors, ultimately enabling it to capture a larger market share. If you are looking for game-changing AI stocks, these are right up your alley!

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

