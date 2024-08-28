3 Fuller & Thaler Mutual Funds for Long-Term Gains

Founded in 1993, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management specializes in mutual funds that utilize finance principles. Fuller & Thaler's emphasis on U.S. small-cap and mid-cap equities includes recognizing and exploiting market inefficiencies resulting from investor behavior, like reacting to negative news or not responding enough to positive developments. The approach adopted by Fuller & Thaler sets its funds apart as they offer an investment strategy focusing on diversification and the potential, for long-term growth.

Investing in Fuller & Thaler mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Fuller & Thaler mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Sm-Cp Gr Inv FTXNX aims to invest most of its net assets in small-cap companies based in the United States. FTXNX advisors may invest a small portion of the net assets in real estate investment trusts as well.

Frederick W. Stanske has been the lead manager of FTXNX since Dec. 20, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Super Micro Computer, Inc. (5.3%), e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (5.2%) and Vertiv Holdings Co (4.9%) as of March 31, 2024.

FTXNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.1% and 16.0%, respectively. FTXNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.25%

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Sm-Cp Eq Inv FTHNX seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in small-cap U.S.-based companies. FTHNX advisors choose to invest in companies that are incorporated, headquartered and earn most of their revenues in the United States.

Raife Giovinazzo has been the lead manager of FTHNX since Feb. 28, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like EMCOR Group, Inc. (3.8%), Acuity Brands, Inc. (2.8%) and Commercial Metals Co (2.5%) as of March 31, 2024.

FTHNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.4% and 15%, respectively. FTHNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.06%.

FullerThaler Behav Md-Cp Val Investor FTVNX invests most of its assets in mid-cap U.S. companies and real estate investment trusts.

David M. Potter has been the lead manager of FTVNX since Dec. 20, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (4.4%), First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (3.1%) and Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (2.9%) as of March 31, 2024.

FTVNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.3% and 11.5%, respectively. FTVNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.15%.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (FTHNX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FTVNX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FTXNX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.