3 Frost Mutual Funds to Buy for Reliable Returns

Frost, a subsidiary of Frost Bank, offers a diverse range of mutual funds designed to cater to the needs of institutions, family offices and individual clients. The team consists of professionals with an advisor’s tenure of 20 years and expertise in various sectors like energy, technology, materials and utilities. Emphasizing integrity and trust, Frost follows a disciplined investment approach to effectively manage risk and returns. All these factors make Frost mutual funds a trusted option for investments.

Investing in Frost funds seems to be judicious as of now for its reputable financial standing. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Frost funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Frost Growth Equity Investor FACEX fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts. FACEX advisors aim to adopt a buy-and-hold strategy to keep portfolio turnover to a minimum while holding securities for the long term.

John Lutz has been the lead manager of FACEX since Apr 25, 2008. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (13.5%), Apple Inc. (8.2%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (7.1%) as of Jan 31, 2023.

FACEX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.9% and 14%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.89%. FACEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Frost Credit Investor FCFAX fund invests most of its assets in fixed-income securities issued by both U.S. and foreign corporate entities.

Tim Tucker has been the lead manager of FCFAX since Nov 28, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (37.9%), Cash (7.1%) and Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping (2.1%) as of Jan 31, 2024.

FCFAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.4% and 3.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.97%. FCFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Frost Total Return Bond Investor FATRX invests the majority of its assets and any borrowing in fixed-income securities. FATRX advisors strategically purchase securities to maintain the fund's average duration within approximately four years of the benchmark's duration.

Jeffery Elswick has been the lead manager of FATRX since Apr 25, 2008. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (38.9%), Treasury Notes (4.5%) and Treasury Bonds (4.4%) as of Jan 31, 2024.

FATRX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 1.7% and 2.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.71%. FATRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (FCFAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FATRX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FACEX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.