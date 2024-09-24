3 Frost Mutual Funds for Enhanced Returns

Frost Investment Advisors, a subsidiary of Frost Bank founded in 1868, offers a wide range of mutual funds spanning equity and fixed-income categories. Specializing in energy, technology and utilities, it caters to institutional investors, high-net-worth and individual investors and provides services such as portfolio management, 401k plans and separately managed accounts. These features combine to make Frost's mutual funds a compelling investment option.

We have chosen three Frost mutual funds, Frost Growth Equity Investor FACEX, Frost Total Return Bond Investor FATRX and Frost Credit Investor FCFAX, that investors should buy now for the long-term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Frost Growth Equity Investor invests most of its assets in equity securities of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts. FACEX advisors aim to adopt a buy-and-hold strategy to keep portfolio turnover to a minimum while holding securities for the long term.

John Lutz has been the lead manager of FACEX since April 25, 2008. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (12.9%), NVIDIA Corp (8.4%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (7.6%) as of April 30, 2024.

FACEX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.2% and 16.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.89%. FACEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Frost Total Return Bond Investor invests the majority of its assets and any borrowing in fixed-income securities. FATRX advisors strategically purchase securities to maintain the fund's average duration within approximately four years of the benchmark's duration.

Jeffery Elswick has been the lead manager of FATRX since April 25, 2008. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (41.1%), Treasury Notes (5.1%) and Treasury Bonds (4.2%) as of April 30, 2024.

FATRX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 3.2% and 3.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.71%. FATRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Frost Credit Investor fund invests most of its assets in fixed-income securities issued by both U.S. and foreign corporate entities.

Tim Tucker has been the lead manager of FCFAX since Nov. 28, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (40.2%), Cash (7%) and Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping (1.9 %) as of April 30, 2024.

FCFAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 3.2% and 4.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.97%. FCFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

