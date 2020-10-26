3 Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds Worth Betting On

With around $1.4 trillion assets under management as of Jul 31, 2020, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. Franklin Templeton acquired Legg Mason on Jul 31. It offers investment management strategies and integrated risk-management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments offers "exceptional asset management" to clients in more than 165 countries. It has presence in 34 countries and more than 12,000 employees. Franklin Templeton Investments is the biggest cross-border fund management group in the world.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A FRSGX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of small-capitalization and mid-capitalization companies. Its managers choose companies from a range of sectors that include information technology, consumer discretionary, industrials and healthcare. The fund has returned 20.7% in the past three years.

As of the end of September 2020, FRSGX held 123 issues with 3.36% of its assets invested in DraftKings Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Class A FKDNX aims for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in common stocks of companies, which the fund manager believes are leaders in innovation, take advantage of new technologies, have superior management and benefit from new industry conditions in a dynamically changing global economy. FKDNX has three-year annualized returns of 26.5%.

FKDNXhas an expense ratio of 0.86% compared to the category average of 1.05%.

Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Class R FSSRX seeks appreciation of capital in the long run. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies with market capitalization of less than $1.5 billion or the highest market capitalization on the Russell 2000 Index, whichever is greater, at the time the security is purchased. FSSRX has three-year annualized returns of 16.7%.

Michael McCarthy has been the fund manager of FSSRX since 2000.

