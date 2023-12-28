3 Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds to Bet on in the Current Backdrop

Based out of San Mateo, CA, Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment giant. It commenced business in 1947 in New York, registering as Franklin Distributors, Inc. The company had assets under management of about $1.41 trillion as of Nov 30, 2023.

Franklin Templeton offers products under the Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series and Fiduciary brands. The firm provides a wide variety of funds but is historically best known for bond funds under the Franklin brand, international funds under the Templeton brand and value funds under the Mutual Series brand.

Franklin Templeton has a reputation for offering customized solutions for individual needs. Regardless of whether an investor seeks a steady income or aims to maximize growth, the firm has an offering to cater to it. Their available funds span across a wide range of asset types, such as equity, balanced portfolio, fixed income, hybrid and thematic investments. This diversified selection allows various options to develop a well-rounded and comprehensive investment plan.

The investment behemoth also joined the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund race in September by filing an application with the SEC, proposing a Coinbase-custodied ETF that would trade on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. With the increased possibility that the SEC would start approving these applications in January 2024 and the crypto market staging a comeback, the company is set to benefit from being one of the first movers to bring digital coins to the mainstream.

Franklin Templeton’s effective risk management practices to alleviate potential risks linked with market fluctuations also come to the fore currently, with the markets rising and falling on the Fed’s monetary policy moves. Its broad range of funds, investment approach and impressive past results have reinforced its name as a trustworthy option for building a diverse portfolio. People looking for a safety net are likely to explore such options, especially in these uncertain times.

Investing in these mutual funds may provide the much-required stability and growth potential in a market that is expected to remain volatile for a while. Hence, astute investors should consider such funds at present. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges that are mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have thus selected three mutual funds that boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns and minimum initial investments within $5000, as well as carry a low expense ratio.

Franklin Small Cap Value Fund FRVFX primarily invests the majority of its net assets in small-cap companies. For this purpose, the advisors define small-cap companies as companies with market cap not exceeding the highest market cap or the 12-month average of the highest market cap in the Russell 2000 Index. FRVFX usually invests in stocks that its advisor believes are undervalued at the time of purchase and have the potential for capital appreciation.

Nicholas Karzon has been the lead manager of FRVFX since December 2019. The three top holdings for FRVFX are 3.4% in ACI Worldwide, 3.1% in Mcgrath Rentcorp and 2.9% in Crescent Point Energy.

FRVFX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.3% and 5.8%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 0.98% compared to the category average of 1.16%. FRVFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Franklin Income FCISX invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities. The equity securities comprise mainly common stock. However, for its investment purposes, FCISX may invest all of its total assets in debt securities that are rated below investment grade.

Edward D. Perks has been the lead manager of FCISX since April 2002. The three top holdings for FCISX are 1.4% in Chevron, 1% in Texas Instruments and 0.9% in Bank of America.

FCISX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.5% and 5.2%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 0.62% compared to the category average of 0.84%. FCISX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Franklin Utilities Fund FRUAX seeks capital growth and primarily invests its assets in securities of public utility companies. FRUAX invests primarily in equity securities, which consist mainly of common stocks.

John Kohli has been the lead manager of FRUAX since December 1998. The three top holdings for FRUAX are 9.9% in NextEra, 5.2% in The Southern and 5% in Edison.

FRUAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 4.1% and 6.1%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 0.72% compared to the category average of 0.94%. FRUAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

