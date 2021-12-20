3 Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm with around $1.53 trillion assets under management as of Sep 30, 2021. It offers investment management strategies and integrated risk-management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments offers "exceptional asset management" to clients in more than 165 countries. It has a presence in 34 countries and more than 12,000 employees. Franklin Templeton Investments is the biggest cross-border fund management group in the world.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds, viz., Franklin California High Yield Municipal Fund Advisor Class FVCAX, Franklin DynaTech Fund Advisor Class FDYZX and Franklin Emerging Market Debt Opportunities Fund FEMDX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Franklin California High Yield Municipal Fund Advisor Class aims for a high level of income exempt from federal and California personal income taxes. FVCAX invests the majority of its net assets in municipal securities whose interest is free from regular federal income taxes as well as from California personal income taxes.

Franklin California High Yield Municipal Fund Advisor Class may invest all of its assets in securities that pay interest subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. FVCAX has three-year annualized returns of 6.3%. As of the end of November 2021, FVCAX held 748 issues with 2.5% of its assets invested in SAN JOAQUIN HILLS CALIF TRANSN CORRIDOR AGY TOLL RD REV 5.25%.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Advisor Class aims for capital appreciation. FDYZX invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of companies that the fund manager believes are leaders in innovation, take advantage of new technologies, have superior management, and benefit from new industry conditions in the dynamically changing global economy.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Advisor Class has three-year annualized returns of 32.6%. FDYZX has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

Franklin Emerging Market Debt Opportunities Fund aims for high total return. FEMDX invests the majority of its assets in debt securities of emerging market countries. Generally, emerging market countries include those considered as developing by the World Bank.

Franklin Emerging Market Debt Opportunities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.9%. Nicholas Hardingham has been one of the fund managers of FEMDX since 2014.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.