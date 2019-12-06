3 Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds for Splendid Returns

With around $692.6 billion assets under management as of Sep 30, 2019, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. It offers investment management strategies and integrated risk-management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments prides itself in offering "exceptional asset management" to its clients in more than 170 countries throughout the globe. It has presence in 17 countries and more than 600 investment professionals. Franklin Templeton Investments is the biggest cross-border fund management group in the world.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Class R FSSRX seeks appreciation of capital in the long run. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies with market capitalization less than $1.5 billion or the highest market capitalization on the Russell 2000 Index, whichever is greater, at the time the security is purchased. FSSRX has three-year annualized returns of 14.8%.

As of October 2019, FSSRX held 122 issues, with 1.97% of its assets invested in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc A.

Franklin Real Estate Securities Fund Class A FREEX invests about four-fifth of its assets in equity securities of companies from the real estate sector — primarily the real estate investment trusts (REITs). FREEX has three-year annualized returns of 9%.

FREEX has an expense ratio of 1.00% compared with the category average of 1.22%.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund Advisor Class FGADX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of gold and precious metals operation companies. The non-diversified fund also invests in American, Global and European Depositary Receipts. It may purchase securities of gold and precious metals operation companies located globally. FGADX has three-year annualized returns of 3.2%.

Steve M. Land has been the fund manager of FGADX since 1999.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.