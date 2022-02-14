3 Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm with around $1.53 trillion assets under management as of Sep 30, 2021. It offers investment management strategies and integrated risk-management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments offers "exceptional asset management" to clients in more than 165 countries. It has a presence in 34 countries and more than 12,000 employees. Franklin Templeton Investments is the biggest cross-border fund management group in the world.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds, viz., Franklin DynaTech Fund Advisor Class FDYZX, Franklin DynaTech Fund Class R6 FDTRX and Western Asset High Yield Fund Class IS WAHSX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Advisor Class fund aims for capital appreciation. FDYZX invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of companies that the fund manager believes are leaders in innovation, take advantage of new technologies, have superior management, and benefit from new industry conditions in the dynamically changing global economy.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Advisor Class has three-year annualized returns of 22.8%. FDYZX has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Class R6 seeks capital appreciation.FDTRX primarily invests in equity securities of companies that are leaders in innovation, apply latest technology, have better management, and benefit from new industry conditions in the constantly changing global economy.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Class R6 has three-year annualized returns of 22.9%. Matthew J. Moberg has been a fund manager of FDTRX since 2004.

Western Asset High Yield Fund Class IS aimsto maximize total return, while adhering to prudent investment management. WAHSX typically invests the majority of its assets in debt or fixed income securities that are rated below investment grade by one or more Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations at the time of purchase or are of comparable quality as determined by the subadviser.

Western Asset High Yield Fund Class IS has three-year annualized returns of 6.1%. As of the end of December 2021, WAHSX held 393 issues, with 1.06% of its assets invested in DISH DBS Corporation 7.75%.

