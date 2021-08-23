3 Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds for Scintillating Returns

With around $1.56 trillion assets under management as of May 31, 2021, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. It offers investment management strategies and integrated risk-management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments offers "exceptional asset management" to clients in more than 165 countries. It has presence in 34 countries and more than 12,000 employees. Franklin Templeton Investments is the biggest cross-border fund management group in the world.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund Class A FKRCX aims for capital growth. The fund normally invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that operate in the area of gold and precious metals. It may invest in companies located anywhere in the world and predominantly in non-U.S. companies. FKRCX is a non-diversified fund that invests in companies of all market capitalizations. It has returned 25.8% in the past three years.

As of the end of June 2021, FKRCX held 130 issues with 5.1% of its assets invested in Endeavour Mining PLC.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Advisor Class FDYZX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of companies that the fund manager believes are leaders in innovation, take advantage of new technologies, have superior management, and benefit from new industry conditions in the dynamically changing global economy. FDYZX has three-year annualized returns of 29.7%.

FDYZX has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A FRSGX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of small-capitalization and mid-capitalization companies. Its managers choose companies from a range of sectors that include information technology, consumer discretionary, industrials and healthcare. The fund has returned 26.3% in the past three years.

Michael McCarthy has been one of the fund managers of FRSGX since 1993.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.