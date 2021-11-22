3 Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds for a Steady Portfolio

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments prides itself in offering "exceptional asset management" to clients in more than 165 nations. It has offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals. With around $1.56 trillion assets under management as of the end of October 2021, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. The company offers investment management strategies and integrated risk management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Below we share with you three best-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds, viz., Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund Class A FKRCX, Franklin California High Yield Municipal Fund Advisor Class FVCAX and Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A FRSGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund Class A aims for capital growth. FKRCX normally invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that operate in the area of gold and precious metals. It may invest in companies located anywhere in the world and predominantly in non-U.S. companies.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund Class A is a non-diversified fund that invests in companies of all market capitalizations and has returned 30.1% in the past three years. As of the end of September 2021, FKRCX held 141 issues with 5.9% of its assets invested in Endeavour Mining PLC.

Franklin California High Yield Municipal Fund Advisor Class aims for high level of income exempt from federal and California personal income taxes. FVCAX invests the majority of its net assets in municipal securities whose interest is free from regular federal income taxes as well as from California personal income taxes.

Franklin California High Yield Municipal Fund Advisor Class may invest all of its assets in securities that pay interest subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. FVCAX has three-year annualized returns of 6.1% and has an expense ratio of 0.55% compared with the category average of 0.79%.

Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A aims for long-term capital growth. FRSGX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of small-capitalization and mid-capitalization companies. FRSGX’s managers choose companies from a range of sectors that include information technology, consumer discretionary, industrials and healthcare.

Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A has returned 30.9% in the past three years. Michael McCarthy has been one of the fund managers of FRSGX since 1993.

