3 Franklin Templeton Funds to Snap Up Today

With around $698.3 billion assets under management as of Dec 31, 2019, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. It offers investment management strategies and integrated risk-management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments offers "exceptional asset management" to clients in more than 170 countries. It has presence in 34 countries and more than 9,300employees. Franklin Templeton Investments is the biggest cross-border fund management group in the world.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Franklin Utilities Fund Class A1 FKUTX aims for capital growth and current income. The fund invests majority of its assets in the equity securities of utilities companies. FKUTX has returned 9.1% in past five years.

As of the end of February 2020, FKUTX held 49 issues with 9.80% of its assets invested in NextEra Energy Inc.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund Class A FKRCX aims for capital growth. The fund normally invests majority of its assets in securities of companies that operate in the area of gold and precious metals. FKRCX is a non-diversified fund that invests in companies of all market capitalizations. The fund has returned 3.6% over the past five years.

FKRCX has an expense ratio of 0.98% compared with the category average of 1.38%.

Franklin Michigan Tax-Free Income Fund Class C FRMTX aims to provide a high level of income, which is exempted from federal income tax as well as Michigan personal income taxes. Further, this income is consistent with prudent investment management as well as preservation of shareholders’ capital. FRMTX has five-year annualized returns of 2.7%.

John Pomeroy has been the fund manager of FRMTX since 1989.

