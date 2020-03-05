3 Franklin Templeton Funds to Grab Now

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments prides itself in offering "exceptional asset management" to its clients in more than 170 nations. It has presence in 35 countries and more than 600 investment professionals. With around $688 billion assets under management as of Jan 31, 2020, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. The company offers investment management strategies and integrated risk management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Below we share with you three best-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund Advisor Class FGADX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of gold and precious metals operation companies. The non-diversified fund also invests in American, Global and European Depositary Receipts. It may purchase securities of gold and precious metals operation companies located globally. FGADX one-year annualized returns of 18.3%.

As of the end of January 2020, FGADX held 87 issues with 7.16% of its assets invested in B2Gold Corp.

Franklin Michigan Tax-Free Income Fund Class C FRMTX aims to provide a high level of income, which is exempted from federal income tax as well as Michigan personal income taxes. Further, this income is also consistent with prudent investment management as well as preservation of shareholders’ capital. FRMTX has one-year annualize returns of 8.7%.

John Pomeroy has been the fund manager of FRMTX since 1989.

Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Class R FSSRX seeks appreciation of capital in the long run. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies with market capitalization of less than $1.5 billion or the highest market capitalization on the Russell 2000 Index, whichever is greater, at the time the security is purchased. FSSRX has one-year annualized returns of 1.8%.

FSSRX has an expense ratio of 1.02% compared with the category average of 1.23%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.