3 Franklin Templeton Funds to Add Shine to Your Portfolio

With around $1.4 trillion assets under management as of Jul 31, 2020, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. Franklin Templeton acquired Legg Mason on Jul 31. It offers investment management strategies and integrated risk-management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments offers "exceptional asset management" to clients in more than 170 countries. It has presence in 34 countries and has more than 12,000 employees. Franklin Templeton Investments is the biggest cross-border fund management group in the world.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A FRSGX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of small-capitalization and mid-capitalization companies. Its managers choose companies from a range of sectors that include information technology, consumer discretionary, industrials and healthcare. The fund has returned 17.4% in the past three years.

FRSGXhas an expense ratio of 0.91% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Class A FKDNX aims for capital appreciation. The fund managers primarily invest in common stocks of companies that are leaders in innovation, take advantage of new technologies, have superior management, and benefit from new industry conditions in the dynamically changing global economy. FKDNX has three-year annualized returns of 24.6%.

Rupert H. Johnson is the fund manager of FKDNX since 1968.

Franklin Utilities Fund Class A1 FKUTX aims to provide capital appreciation and current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in the equity securities of utilities companies that provide electricity, natural gas, water and communications services to the public and companies. FKUTX has returned 5.5% in the past three years.

As of the end of June 2020, FKUTX held 48 issues with 10.4% of its assets invested in NextEra Energy Inc.

