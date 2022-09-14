3 Forever Stocks That I Don't Worry About

I own about 50 stocks, ranging from the safe to the speculative. And while there are about a dozen that I consider safe, low-volatility stocks, there are three in particular that I really don't worry about. In this video, you'll hear why I love these three "forever stocks" and never plan to sell a share.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway (B shares)

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Realty Income, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.