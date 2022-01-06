Markets

3 Foreign Bank Stocks to Bet on Despite Industry Challenges

The Zacks Foreign Banks Industry has been bearing the brunt of lower interest rates for a long time now. Banks across the globe are undertaking restructuring efforts to focus more on core operations, resulting in higher costs, and thus hurting profits. While the impressive vaccination drive to combat the pandemic has aided economic recovery, the recovery is uneven in developed and emerging nations.

Nevertheless, with the expectations of a few rate hikes this year to combat inflation increases, foreign banks like UBS Group AG UBS, Credit Suisse Group AG CS and Commerzbank AG CRZBY, are expected to benefit.


