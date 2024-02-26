3 Flying Car Stocks to Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million: February 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The concept of flying cars has long captured the imagination of both investors and enthusiasts alike. As we venture further into the 21st century, the once-fantastical idea is gradually becoming a tangible reality, with several companies at the forefront of this movement.

In this article, we delve into the realm of flying car stocks, highlighting three notable contenders poised to turn significant investments into potential substantial returns. As we navigate the complexities of the modern investment landscape, these flying car stocks emerge as compelling options for those looking to capitalize on the dawn of a new era in transportation.

So here are three flying car stocks for investors to consider this month.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is progressing towards a commercial launch expected by 2025. It has established partnerships, including with the U.S. Air Force and in Japan, for infrastructure development.

JOBY is definitely one of those flying car stocks that you should have on your watchlist. If you ask anyone interested in the flying car industry, JOBY is the name that you’ll hear over and over again.

Despite not generating revenue and reporting no earnings in the latest quarter, Joby ended the year with $1.1 billion in cash. The company’s strategic focus is on reducing travel times, such as cutting down commutes between John F. Kennedy Airport and surrounding areas from 1 hour to 7 minutes.

It’s therefore in a great position to capitalize on the emerging trends in flight and transportation. It should be noted that the risks of investing in JOBY and other flying car stocks is high, but those who want to limit their risks can do so through the use of fractional shares or by having a limited value of their portfolio committed to it.

EHang Holdings (EH)

EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stands out in the flying car sector with its advanced autonomous aerial vehicle technology. I feel that EH stock is a good option for those who want to diversify their portfolio with a company that’s based in China.

In 2023, EHang announced significant revenue growth of 248% year-over-year. The company also achieved a notable milestone by receiving the first-ever type certification for unmanned eVTOL flights in China. With the type certification in hand for its EH216-S model, EHang is positioned to meet growing customer demand across various sectors, including aerial tourism and urban transportation.

With a reported market cap of $627 million and a gross margin of 67.1%, EHang presents a compelling case for investors seeking exposure to the emerging UAM market. I feel that EH could be a great pick for early investors interested in flying car stocks.

Guangzhou Automobile Group (GNZUF)

Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF), a major state-owned car manufacturer in China, has recently introduced a prototype of its all-in-one flying car named Gove. This vehicle is distinctive for its blend of traditional car capabilities and vertical takeoff and landing features, powered by six electric motors with propellers.

The company’s performance in recent quarters reflects the broader industry trends, with factors such as global chip shortages impacting auto sales. Financially, GNZUF’s stock price has nose-dived 66.17% over the past five years, but there could be some opportunities for investors to scoop up undervalued shares of the company due to this.

I like GNZUF stock because it’s one of the later entrants to the market, so its valuation is relatively cheaper than other companies in the flying car space. If investors want to find the cheapest shares possible, then they should consider picking these.

