3 Flying Car Stocks to Buy for 100% Returns in 2024

The flying car industry has massive growth potential, not just for the next few years but for the next few decades. More specifically, the global market for flying cars is expected is expected to touch $1 trillion by 2040 and $9 trillion by 2050. Given this market potential, some of the best flying car stocks are positioned to deliver multi-bagger returns.

It’s worth noting that the year has already been good for flying car stocks. At the same time, positive business developments seem to indicate commercialization in 2025. Based on these perspectives, I believe that the next five years will be characterized by stellar growth and global expansion for flying car companies.

Of course, there will be a period of cash burn. However, as the backlog swells, I expect flying car stocks to surge higher. This column discusses three quality names that are poised for 100% returns next year.

Let’s discuss the reasons to be bullish.

EHang Holdings (EH)

EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) has been in the limelight with several positive developments during the year. However, after touching highs of $25.80 in July, EH stock has been in a correction and consolidation mode. I see current levels of $16.80 as a good opportunity to accumulate.

This year, EHang received the world’s first type certification of unmanned eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. This sets stage for commercialization. Additionally, EHang already has a sales pipeline of 450 units in the Asian markets. Last month, the company opened Europe’s first urban air mobility center in Spain.

Further, EHang has completed 42,000 demo flights in 14 countries. This sets the stage for robust expansion in the sales pipeline beyond its strength in the Asian markets. Personally, I like the fact that EHang’s team is 55.7% composed of research and development employees. With 633 issued and pending patents, the company’s growth will be backed by innovation.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

After surging higher in the first half of 2023, Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock has been sideways to lower. Despite this, I expect another big rally in JOBY stock and fresh highs in the coming year.

Joby is awaiting certification from the Federal Aviation Authority with 84% certification plans already accepted. Additionally, the company has already performed an exhibition flight in New York city. Joby has partnered with Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), which is likely to help in scaling-up operations in the coming years.

It’s worth noting that Joby Aviation has an order worth $131 million from the Department of Defense. It’s likely that defense orders will swell in the next five years and will support growth. From a financial perspective, Joby reported cash and equivalents of $1.1 billion as of Q3 2023. With high financial flexibility, the company seems funded through commercialization.

I must add that Toyota (NYSE:TM) is the company’s strategic partner for supporting and scaling-up manufacturing at Ohio. Once the facility is online in 2025, Joby will be positioned to accelerate eVTOL deliveries.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) has been building a strong founding for explosive growth in the next five years. ACHR stock has been among the hot stocks of 2023 with a rally of 244%. However, I believe that the stock is poised to double from current levels next year.

Archer is targeting 2025 as the year for eVTOL commercialization in the United States. Further, the company has already stitched partnerships in UAE and India for the launch of e-taxis in 2026. I expect Archer to continue building partnerships next year to expand in multiple countries.

It’s worth noting that Archer has an order of $142 million from the U.S. Air Force. Recently, the company received an order worth $500 million from Air Chateau International for the purchase of 100 eVTOL aircraft. As the backlog swells, the company’s revenue growth visibility is likely to be robust.

With the backing of big investors like Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and United Airlines (NYSE:UAL), I don’t see any financial concerns.

