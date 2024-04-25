3 Flying Car Stocks That Can Triple Your Investment by 2025

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Flying car stocks have faced a small correction in 2024, but don’t let that dissuade you, there are still options available that can triple. eVTOLs remain on track for 2025 commercialization. Manufacturing will continue to scale up and major players in the space will announce further certification wins. Therefore, it is reasonable to anticipate that the sector will experience a spike in demand as those goals approach. Those catalysts will continue to interest investors in the short term.

Investors looking for pure numbers will be excited to understand that the market is expected to grow by 55% in 2024. That growth is only expected to diminish slightly by 2028, with compound annual growth rates at 48% during that period. In short, there’s a lot to like for investors in the flying car market over the next several years. Let’s take a look at three flying car stocks that can triple your investment by 2025.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is one of the better known flying car stocks available to investors. It’s also one that investors will be somewhat hesitant to consider given that it has fallen by 31% year-to-date. However, also consider that ACHR shares have increased by 96% over the last 12 months. Meaning, the overall trend continues to be highly promising.

I mentioned in the introduction that manufacturing will continue to scale up this year. Archer Aviation is one of the more prominent firms in that regard. The company is expected to complete a high volume manufacturing facility in 2024. The result is that by 2025 the company should be producing 650 vehicles on an annual basis.

The company has secured a massive contract with The U.S. military worth up to $142 million. There is obvious and strong potential for Archer Aviation to establish itself in the defense sector through various use cases. Furthermore, the company boasts an order book backlog valued at $3.5 billion dollars. Much of that value is derived from the private sector. It all suggests that Archer Aviation is a well-balanced firm with a backlog of public and private interest. Thus, growth should continue.

Forecasts suggest that its share price could rise as high as $12. Those same shares currently trade for less than $4.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is another premier name in the flying car stock category. The company is shaping up to be a major player in the sector. Its business operations are similar to those of Archer Aviation. The two companies will compete for domestic dominance of the space but at this early stage there is plenty of room for massive growth from both companies.

Shares are forecast to more than double and perhaps triple over the next 12 to 18 months based on the best case scenario.

One of the primary reasons investors should take a shine to Joby Aviation is the development of air taxi services. The company signed a deal granting exclusive rights to provide air taxi services in Dubai beginning sometime in 2026. The company is expected to begin commercial service in New York and Los Angeles in 2025.

The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles Joby Aviation is developing will have particular utility at airports and other venues. A future with flying cars is nearly here, as strange as it sometimes sounds.

EHang Holdings (EH)

Source: Toto Santiko Budi / Shutterstock.com

EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) is a decidedly different flying car stock than either of the two firms discussed above.

First of all, EHang Holdings is a Chinese company that is currently delivering autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs). That puts it a step ahead of its U.S. counterparts. The company is selling those vehicles into verticals including tourism, emergency response and logistics for example.

The company was the first globally to receive an airworthiness certificate. Of course, that also puts it well ahead of its U.S. counterparts. Furthermore, the company is beyond the pre-revenue stage and delivered 52 vehicles in 2023.

2024 has started out even stronger with the company delivering 23 units in the first quarter. EHang Holdings produced a $42.6 million net loss on $16.5 million of sales in 2023. Investors should expect the company to continue to produce losses over all but should also be optimistic given how far ahead it is based on deliveries. That is an excellent reason for investors to consider placing capital in EH stock at this time.

On the date of publication, Alex Sirois did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Alex Sirois is a freelance contributor to InvestorPlace whose personal stock investing style is focused on long-term, buy-and-hold, wealth-building stock picks. Having worked in several industries from e-commerce to translation to education and utilizing his MBA from George Washington University, he brings a diverse set of skills through which he filters his writing.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Flying Car Stocks That Can Triple Your Investment by 2025 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.