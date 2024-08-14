3 Flying Car Stocks With Million-Dollar Dreams Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Flying cars are coming. It’s no longer a matter of if but when. Furthermore, if industry players meet their certification and production deadlines, we could be riding around on commercial flying cars as early as 2025. So, investors who want flying car stocks in their portfolio might want to get in before the rest of the crowd follows suit.

Googling “flying car stocks” and investing in the first name is about as wise as getting your advice from your pet. Investing in quality companies requires doing your due diligence, diving into the company’s financials, checking their production timelines, and seeing if they have what it takes to turn the budding flying car industry into the next trillion-dollar sector. While increasing competition brings us closer to air taxis being a “thing,” there is still a long way to go to see who will emerge as the ultimate leader in this new transportation revolution.

To get my list, I screened flying car-producing or related companies using the following filters:

Analyst consensus: Buy rating or higher,

Buy rating or higher, Revenue growth: 10% year-on-year growth and above based on its latest annual financial filing.

I then sorted my list of flying car stocks based on the highest sales growth on a YOY basis from highest to lowest and chose the top three. Here are the results:

eHang Holdings (EH)

Source: Toto Santiko Budi / Shutterstock.com

eHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is a global autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform leader. The company is racing to the air mobility finishing line with its proprietarily developed autonomous aerial vehicles, or AAVs. Its AAVs eHang also offers smart city management, logistics, and aerial media solutions.

The company is partnering with China Southern Airlines General Aviation Company Ltd. to cultivate a low-altitude economy and support the eVTOL industry. It also completed a series of flights on its proprietary EH216-S eVTOL. The successful flight used the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service’s Satellite-Based Augmentation System.

On July 28, 2024, the company completed passenger-carrying pilotless flights on the EH216-S in Taiyuan, Shanxi. Xishan Tourism also ordered 50 units of eHang’s eVTOL, with an additional 450 orders lined up for the next two years.

eHang’s latest annual filing for 2023 pointed to a 165% year-over-year increase in revenue. While the company still operates in the red, its bottom line improved by 8.2% while EH stock holds a “strong buy” rating from Wall Street analysts.

With its pilotless eVTOL application already filed and accepted by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, you might just be looking at your next winning flying car stock.

Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

Source: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Known for its short-distance air transportation service and last-mile cargo via amphibious aircraft and helicopters, Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) is a New York-based aviation company that has joined the urban air mobility race with its EVA.

In addition to passenger transportation and logistics, the company has close ties with hospitals across the U.S. via its medical transport services.

For FY 2023, the company reported a 54.1% year-over-year improvement in revenue, while net losses widened to $56.1 million. However, Blade Air Mobility’s top line showcased significant growth over the last few years, which makes me excited for what it can reach in 2024. Indeed, Blade’s Q2 2024 results pointed to a top line of 67.95 million, up from 60.98 million in the year-ago quarter.

Blade expects adjusted EBITDA to reach profitability as it continues to enhance its margins and reduce costs. While its operations may not fully involve eVTOL development, its other services provide a cushion to keep the business going until commercial launch.

Wall Street analysts rate BLDE stock as a “strong buy“. If you are risk-averse but still want to dabble into flying car stocks, consider looking at Blade for potential long-term million-dollar returns.

Boeing Company (BA)

Source: Marco Menezes / Shutterstock.com

Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has officially entered the eVTOL space after fully acquiring Wisk Aero, the eVTOL developer of self-flying all-electric air taxi Generation 6. It also acquired Spirit Aerosystems, an aerostructures company with a long partnership with Boeing and Verocel, a software verification and validation company.

Boeing plans to operate flying cars in Asia by 2030, and its strategic investments are the pieces of the puzzle that will make this long-term plan whole.

That said, it’s no secret that the company has been in the news, and not for a good reason. Still, Boeing has taken steps to address and solve issues, while building back their reputation. Wall Street recommends BA stock as a “strong buy,” most likely due to its deteriorating stock price YTD.

To be sure, BA stock might look like a risky investment now. However, this opportunity could be a “once in a generation” moment to take advantage of should Boeing dominate the flying car stock space.

