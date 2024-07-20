3 Flying Car Stocks That Could Be Multibaggers in the Making: July Edition

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It is a rare opportunity to invest in flying car stocks, a technology that is likely to become as commonplace as cars. Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles are now at the forefront of future air mobility. Although limited in range compared to aviation turbine fuel (ATF) aircraft, eVTOLs can fill the gap for low-noise, zero-net traversals within metropolitan areas and between cities and densely populated regions.

Just as with EVs, Western governments are fully onboard to push the technological advances in eVTOL safely on the market. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global eVTOL market is heading for a 23.13% CAGR by 2028. The bulk of the market (38.74%) is in North America. Consider these top flying car stocks.

Eve Holding (EVEX)

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Eve Air Mobility (NYSE:EVEX) is the brand name for Eve Holding, a subsidiary of Brazilian aerospace multinational Embraer S.A. The company has been busy establishing a network of suppliers and funders for its take on eVTOL technology. It has received five funding rounds, the latest of which was worth $94 million at the end of June.

Paving the tech road, Eve formed relationships with Thales, an aerospace company. It provides avionics for most of the world’s aircraft, including communication and air data solutions. Honeywell is augmenting the company with navigation, external lighting and guidance. RECARO and FACC are in charge of seating and eVTOL flying components.

Considering these are all established companies at the cutting edge of aerospace technology, the prospects for Eve launching commercial eVTOLs are looking good. Case in point, FACC, as the subsidiary of AVIC Cabin System, provides critical components from Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) (Rafale jet fighters).

Eve Air Mobility is scheduled to enter the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) arena in 2026 after a testing in Brazil throughout 2024 and 2025. As of the latest financial data published at the end of March, the company holds $23.6 million in cash against $87.4 million in total liabilities.

It is presently priced at $3.57. EVEX stock could go up as high as $9 per share, with $8.17 being the average price target per Nasdaq’s consensus data.

Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)

Having cornered the highly pertinent ticker symbol just as Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) cornered MRNA, Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) developed the VX4 prototype powered by eight propellers capable of 150 mph speeds and carrying four passengers. Suited for urban environments and air taxis, VX4 significantly reduced noise levels (under 50dBA) thanks to its Low Noise Signature (LNS) tech.

Like Eve Air Mobility, Vertical Aerospace tapped Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) for avionics, while Italian Syensqo and Leonardo provide cutting-edge composites to balance weight and sturdiness. On July 10th, the British company received the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) expansion of Design Organisation Approval (DOA), which signals the green light toward Vertical’s full certification.

At present, the company holds 1,500 VX4 pre-orders worth $6 billion. By the end of the year, Vertical should complete key flight tests, with 2026 as the most likely year for commercial launch.

AsEVTL is a highly volatile stock recently priced at $0.8947 per share. This is far from its 2-week high of $1.89. However, depending on more positive news, it is not inconceivable that EVTL couldn’t reach its all-time high of $12.84. This makes it a top candidate for flying car stocks to buy. Year-to-date, EVTL stock is up 35%.

Lilium NV (LILM)

German Lilium NV (NASDAQ:LILM), a key player among flying car stocks, checks the most boxes regarding design, technology and regulatory reception. After the company’s Lilium Jet received the American FAA’s G-1 certification last June, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) granted it Design Organization Approval (DOA). This puts it on a competitive path with Vertical Aerospace.

This June, Lilium completed its testing on Lilium Jet’s unique feature -—a 36-electric propulsion system. Like other prospective air taxi companies, Lilium relies on Honeywell and DENSO for its electric motors, alongside Aeronamic and SKF for critical components.

Lilium Jet can carry six passengers up to a 75 mph cruise speed and 155 miles range. It’s ideally suited for Regional Air Mobility (RAM) in densely populated Europe. In the future, Lilium has ambitions to deploy 16a 16-seaters of medium aircraft in 2027 and 50a — with 50a-seaters as the ultimate eVTOL goal in 2030.

Considering the German government’s green disposition across party lines, it will likely receive a minimum of R 100 million in loans from the federal government and the Free State of Bavaria.

Presently priced at 98 cents, LILM stock is aligned with its 52-week average of 95 cents per share. The stock’s 52-week high point is $1.41, while the all-time high was $14.35 in January 2021. Nasdaq’s forecasting data suggests a ceiling of $2, with the average LILM price target at $1.25 per share.

