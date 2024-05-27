3 Florida Cities To Retire In That Are as Fun as Fort Lauderdale But Much Cheaper

It isn’t a secret that Fort Lauderdale is a fun place. Spring breakers have known as much for years. With the beaches, the South Florida sun, special events like the Fort Lauderdale Air Show and the Tortuga Music Festival, there’s so much to do.

Residents get the benefit of all the tourist attractions and annual events, too, but living in Fort Lauderdale comes at a cost. According to BestPlaces, Fort Lauderdale residents can expect to pay 10.5% more there than the national average, and for retirees, that might exceed what the budget allows.

So what are the Florida cities where people can retire that are as fun as Fort Lauderdale, but much cheaper? Fortunately, there are a few choices. Look at these three places, with cost-of-living figures provided by BestPlaces and population data by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Sebring, Florida

It costs 17% less than the national average to live in Sebring, which sits about halfway between Florida’s two coastlines. About 11,500 people live there, and the pace is slower than in Fort Lauderdale. It obviously appeals to retirees, with 29.5% of the residents being age 65 and older.

Sebring isn’t on the Gulf Coast or the Atlantic Ocean, but it surrounds Lake Jackson and other bodies of water that are great for fishing. VisitFlorida.com reported that more than 300,000 race fans visit the community each year to watch racing at Sebring International Raceway, including the 12 Hours of Sebring endurance race. A historic downtown for shopping, dining and entertainment also provides plenty to do.

Lakeland, Florida

In Lakeland, about 40 minutes west of Tampa and an hour from Orlando, residents will find a cost of living that sits at 91.6, or 8.4% less than the national average. Among the approximately 122,000 residents, nearly 22% of them are 65 or older.

The city’s location gives retirees easy access to the Gulf Coast waters near Tampa and the theme parks in the Orlando area. In Lakeland itself, residents can enjoy watching the Detroit Tigers during spring training, check out the unique craft beer or coffee scene, dine at The Joinery food hall, visit the museums or botanic garden, or shop at the farmers market. And, of course, since it’s Florida, there’s no shortage of golf.

Daytona Beach, Florida

Another racing hotbed, Daytona Beach is well-known as the site of the annual Daytona 500, known as “The Great American Race.” But there’s so much more to Daytona Beach, where the cost-of-living score comes in at 94.9, or about 5% less than the national average.

Daytona Beach boasts about 82,000 residents, with 21.5% being age 65 or older. And there’s plenty of fun for the people who live there. Museums and performing arts, or live music at the Daytona Beach Bandshell, fill the entertainment scene — and water activities, fishing and golf are in seemingly endless supply for retirees. And don’t forget the variety of shopping districts!

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Florida Cities To Retire In That Are as Fun as Fort Lauderdale But Much Cheaper

