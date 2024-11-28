3 First Eagle Mutual Funds Worth Considering for Your Portfolio

Founded in 1864 and headquartered in New York with offices worldwide. First Eagle oversees $149 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2024. It provides a wide range of investment options, including equity, credit, multi-assets, mutual funds and alternative funds. First Eagle focuses on conducting research from the ground up to identify investment opportunities while avoiding investments in overvalued assets to mitigate the risk of capital loss. This disciplined approach aims to provide long-term returns over time through diversified and robust investment portfolios, making First Eagle mutual funds a reliable investment choice.

We have chosen three First Eagle mutual funds — First Eagle Gold SGGDX, First Eagle High Yield Municipal FEHRX and First Eagle US Value FEVRX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

First Eagle Gold fund invests most of its assets in gold and gold-related securities, including those of mining finance companies.

Thomas Kertsos has been the lead manager of SGGDX since March 1, 2016. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (14.6%), Barrick Gold Corp (11.5%) and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (5.3%) as of July 31, 2024.

SGGDX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.6% and 11%, respectively. SGGDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.18%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

First Eagle High Yield Municipal fund invests most of its assets in municipal bonds that provide interest exempt from regular federal personal income tax.

John V. Miller has been the lead manager of FEHRX since Jan. 2, 2024. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (58.7%), Florida Development Finance Corporation Asset-Backed Fund Operating (4.8%) and California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (4%) as of July 31, 2024.

FEHRX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 4.6% and 5.2%, respectively. FEHRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.14%.

First Eagle US Value fund invests the majority of its assets in domestic equity and debt instruments, with a smaller portion allocated to securities of non-U.S. issuers.

Matthew B. McLennan has been the lead manager of FEVRX since Jan. 5, 2009. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like HCA Healthcare, Inc (4.2%), Oracle Corp (3.9%) and Meta Platforms, Inc (3.3%) as of July 31, 2024.

FEVRX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.5% and 11.8%, respectively. FEVRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 0.80%.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>





Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (SGGDX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FEVRX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FEHRX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.