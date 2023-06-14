3 Fintech Stocks With High Potential for Growth

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The financial technology (fintech) industry continues to reshape the landscape of traditional banking and payment systems. Investors are eagerly exploring the fastest horses in this rapidly-evolving race for innovation. This article will explore three fintech stocks with exceptional growth potential that are poised to make waves in the market. These three stocks are breeding growth potential with their innovative strategies, expansive market reach, and focus on profitability.

These companies are harnessing the power of fintech to drive their growth stories. Let’s dive deep into these stocks, and touch on the growth factors and related prospects that lie ahead for these dynamic fintech stocks!

SOFI SoFi Technologies $9.69 NU Nu Holdings $7.32 SQ Block $64.88

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

Source: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

By leveraging its broad reach and high-engagement products, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) aims to build a wide-reaching fintech ecosystem. In doing so, SoFi hopes to drive cross-buying and improving unit economics. This approach is also expected to drive strong member growth, with the adoption of multiple products creating a productive financial services productivity loop.

Notably, SoFi has witnessed strong growth in its lending segment, with a significant decrease in customer acquisition costs per loan. These positive results demonstrate the effectiveness of SoFi’s strategies and its ability to manage expenses while achieving growth.

SoFi’s involvement in the student loan business positions it well to capitalize on the long-term demand for student loans. Yes, ongoing discussions about potential policy changes continue. However, the company remains confident in the growth prospects of the student loan market, given the ever-increasing cost of education in the U.S. By offering loan products with lower costs and improved financial outcomes for borrowers, SoFi aligns its commitment to the student loan market with its broader strategy.

Importantly, SoFi’s deposit growth strategy has been successful. The company offers lower-cost funding methods relative to traditional financial firms, enabling the SoFi to provide competitive interest rates. Also, by expanding its direct deposit customer base, SoFi can maintain higher payout rates on deposits longer than its competitors. Consequently, I think SoFi may expand its market share at a faster rate, even as interest rates eventually decline.

Finally, SoFi is undergoing a transition in its technology platform segment, focusing on larger and more durable customers. This shift may have temporarily impacted revenue growth. However, the company expects more significant contributions from larger customers over time, and I think this will translate into even better profitability for investors.

Nu Holdings (NU)

Source: shutterstock.com/ZinetroN

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) has already achieved substantial customer penetration in Brazil, with 46% of the adult population banked by Nu. Further, in Mexico and Colombia (where Nu has more recently expanded its operations), there is ample room for further expansion and market share capture.

Nu recognizes the importance of credit underwriting in the financial services industry in under-banked markets. Accordingly, the company has strategically focused on building out its core credit capabilities. Two-thirds of its profits in its three key markets come from credit-related products. Nu can capture a larger financial services market share by expanding into additional credit segments and leveraging its credit-first approach.

Moreover, leveraging its digital consumer platform, Nu can attract new customers to these verticals at a minimal acquisition cost. This will help Nu gain market share and expand its addressable market.

Furthermore, Nu demonstrates strong operating leverage and the potential for profitability. Its efficiency ratio in Brazil is best-in-class, with a cost-to-income ratio in the mid-30% range. As the company continues to grow and increases its average revenue per customer, analysts expect its efficiency ratio to set new records and profitability to rise. Its financial metrics are impressive, with an adjusted net income and return on equity that are already on par with traditional incumbent banks in the region.

Finally, Nu’s forward-looking prospects are further supported by its effective credit portfolio management, strong asset quality indicators, and its ability to maintain a relatively low non-performing loan ratio. The company’s customer-centric approach, successful credit card products, and strategic expansion into the payroll loan segment also contribute to its long-term growth potential.

Block (SQ)

Source: Sergei Elagin / Shutterstock.com

Block (NYSE:SQ) aims for gross profit retention of over 100%, providing investors with a sustainable and profitable option in the fintech space. The company’s recognition and focus on macro challenges, such as global crises, regulatory fragmentation, and shifts in the financial system, demonstrates its commitment to providing value to shareholders.

Block’s emphasis on three key technology trends – artificial intelligence, open protocols, and the global south – further strengthens its long-term prospects. Leveraging AI and machine learning across its products and services enables continued automation, efficiency gains, and the development of new features.

Notably, the company’s focus on the Global South, with its growing adoption of open protocols and increasing need for use cases like money remittance, provides Block with high growth potential over the long-term. The addressable market is expected to grow rapidly in this geographic area, as internet access becomes more widespread.

Indeed analyzing Block’s Cash App and Square ecosystems highlights the company’s growth prospects. For the Square ecosystem, strategic priorities include enabling omnichannel commerce, growing upmarket, expanding globally, and integrating generative AI. Lastly, by incorporating generative AI, Square enhances customer interactions and automates processes, leading to improved seller experiences and time-saving benefits.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmapanos was long SOFI. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Fintech Stocks With High Potential for Growth appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.