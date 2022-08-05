3 Fintech Stocks To Watch In August 2022

3 Top Fintech Stocks For Your August 2022 Watchlist

Fintech stocks have been on the rise in recent years, as more and more people are beginning to use fintech products and services. Fintech is short for financial technology, and it refers to any digital technology that is used to provide financial services. This can include everything from online banking and investment platforms to mobile payment apps. Therefore, Fintech stocks are companies that develop or provide these kinds of technologies. And as fintech becomes more popular and commonplace, fintech stocks are likely to continue to perform well. If you’re looking for a way to invest in the fintech revolution, then fintech stocks could be an interesting option.

For example, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) recently announced a partnership with fintech OmniLatam to extend credit lines to mid-sized and small suppliers of big corporations in Latin America. As a result, OmniLatam will provide receivable-backed credit and working capital lines to suppliers of JPMorgan’s clients in the region. The potential of fintech is undoubtedly exciting. With that, here are three top fintech stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Fintech Stocks To Buy [Or Aovid] In August 2022

Paypal Holdings (PYPL Stock)

First, we have PayPal. a fintech company that has remained a pioneer of the digital payment revolution for more than two decades. Today, the company continues to leverage technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient and accessible for everyone. In fact, its platform is used by over 400 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets worldwide. Just this week the company posted its second quarter 2022 results.

In the report, Paypal recorded earnings of $0.93 per share on revenue of $6.8 billion. The consensus earnings estimate was $0.85 per share on revenue of $6.8 billion. With that, revenue also gained 9.1% year-over-year. As a result, PYPL beat analyst earnings for this quarter. Paypal CEO Dan Schulman stated, “Our second quarter results were solid with currency-neutral revenue and non-GAAP earnings growth exceeding expectations. We continue to gain share as we execute across our key strategic initiatives, even as we drive operational efficiency across our business.” With shares of PYPL down nearly 50% year-to-date, could it make for an exciting opportunity for investors at this current valuation?

Block (SQ Stock)

Following that, we have leading fintech company Block (SQ). The company is previously known as Square. Block creates tools that enable its customers to access the economy. Its business segments include Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD. Its Square segment is responsible for managing payment services, software solutions, and financial services products offered to sellers. While, Cash App is a financial tool that offers peer-to-peer payments, stock, and even bitcoin investments.

SQ reported it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after market close. Looking back to the previous quarter, SQ reported earnings of $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.0 billion. This resulted in a miss for Block stock for its first quarter. Shares of SQ stock have recovered over 30% in the last month of trading. SQ stock is still down year-to-date roughly 46%. With that, could this be an opportunity to buy SQ stock at a discount?

Mastercard (MA Stock)

To sum up this list, we have a leading financial company, Mastercard (MA). Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. The company’s mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible. In July, MA reported an earnings beat for the second quarter.

In the report, Mastercard (MA) reported earnings per share of $2.56 on revenue of $5.6 billion. Compared to Wall Street’s consensus earnings estimate of $2.36 per share on revenue of $5.2 billion. This quarter’s revenue reporting reflects an increase of 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

“We had strong revenue and earnings growth again this quarter, as overall consumer spending remained robust and cross-border volumes grew 58% versus year ago” said Michael Miebach, Mastercard CEO. “Increasing inflationary pressures have yet to significantly impact overall consumer spending but we will continue to monitor this closely. We have a well-diversified business model and the demonstrated ability to deliver strong operating margins through up and down cycles.”

