3 Fintech Stocks to Watch During This Decline

Today's video focuses on bullish and bearish points for Sofi (NASDAQ:SOFI), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and Block (NYSE:SQ). The stock price of all three stocks has taken a massive hit in the past month. Here are some highlights from the video.

Sofi has created a strong flywheel effect to attract new customers and cross-sell new products. In its most recent quarter, Sofi added 377,000 new members, up 96% year over year (YOY) and saw a 108% YOY increase in financial products. Sofi has reported five consecutive quarters of profitable adjusted EBITDA, and some investors might see Sofi as an early-stage business, while others see it as a growth monster. PayPal has recently revamped its online application in its push to make it the all-in-one financial app. PayPal has also continued to push its buy-now-pay-later solutions, which reportedly saw substantial numbers during the most recent Black Friday sales. Block, formerly known as Square, is targeting numerous growth markets. Its two most popular offerings are its commerce solutions and CashApp, its online finance application. Still, the company is also focusing on crypto and blockchain solutions for developers and has Tidal, its online audio streaming platform.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday market prices of Dec. 17, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 18, 2021.



10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SoFi Technologies, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021



Jose Najarro owns Block, Inc. and PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Block, Inc., PayPal Holdings, and SoFi Technologies, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $75 calls on PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.