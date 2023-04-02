3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Amid the Banking Blowout

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Once again, the traditional banking industry is experiencing another crisis. Thus, the innovation that financial technology, or fintech stocks, provide is going to be even more crucial for the future. For those bullish on the revolution in the financial sector, these companies provide much to be excited about.

Many of these fintech stocks are among the most accessible, efficient, and cost-effective in the financial services industry. As a result, fintech stocks have become increasingly popular among investors seeking to capitalize on disruption.

The companies below are leading the way in terms of disruption, focusing on research and development, product innovation, and rapid growth. In this article, I will explore some of the top fintech stocks riding the wave of disruption with excellent growth prospects.

Visa (V)

Let’s kick off this list with one of the leading fintech stocks globally, shall we?

Visa’s (NYSE:V) orientation towards innovation and research is one of the critical drivers of its financial performance and valuation growth. With its research arm, the company addresses complex challenges in the payment and fintech industry by using cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, cryptography, and blockchain, to support its value.

For example, Visa Research aims to achieve policy-enforced, entire lifecycle cryptographic protection for data across all computing environments. Additionally, Visa’s work on blockchain and digital currencies focuses on making digital currencies interoperable, while enhancing stand-alone processing.

Additionally, Visa is expanding its reach in the creator economy by launching the Visa Ready Creator Commerce program. This program connects platforms to financial tools, such as instant payouts and tipping, addressing creators who are one of the fastest-growing categories of small businesses. To further support this community, the company partners with companies such as Linktree and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ).

Notably, Visa’s financial performance and critical business drivers for the fiscal first quarter of 2023 show the company’s potential to provide continued growth in the coming quarters. In addition, the company’s substantial payments volume and cross-border volume, driven by increasing demand for digital payments, are expected to remain steady.

Additionally, the company’s focus on expanding its data processing capabilities will likely bolster revenues. While operating expenses are increasing, Visa’s efforts to streamline its operations and invest in growth opportunities are expected to support sustainable profitability.

Overall, Visa’s commitment to research and development drives its upside potential. With its focus on cutting-edge technologies and partnerships, V stock is well-positioned for future growth in the fintech space.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a dynamic fintech company constantly innovating to preserve its position as a leader. The company is improving its product portfolio by launching new products and services to strengthen its branded checkout experience and make it even easier to pay with Venmo.

Passkeys have been enabled on iOS and Android devices, further simplifying checkout. PayPal has also introduced PayPal Savings and Rewards to enhance its digital wallet value proposition. In addition, it has revamped its PayPal Cashback Mastercard and launched Venmo Charity Profiles to add even more features.

PayPal has expanded its merchant growth opportunities, launching Tap to Pay for small and midsize businesses in the Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK. In addition, PayPal Working Capital has been introduced to France and the Netherlands, addressing the funding requirements of small businesses.

PayPal has encountered some setbacks, with regulators increasing scrutiny of cryptocurrencies. A key partner in its stablecoin project now faces a probe by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

However, despite a decline in non-GAAP earnings per share of 10% year over year, PayPal has rapidly allocated capital towards share repurchases in 2022, positively impacting its 3-year CAGR. Moving forward, PayPal has raised its guidance for non-GAAP earnings per share growth to 18%, focusing on cost savings and returning capital to shareholders.

In summary, through its continued innovation and rapid product adoption, PayPal is harnessing growth opportunities in the financial technology sector.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) is certainly one of the key fintech stocks I’ve got on my radar. The company’s innovation is notable, with various initiatives and acquisitions over the past year that are turning heads.

One of the key innovations I’ve got my eye on is the company’s move toward checking and savings accounts. SoFi’s diverse product portfolio now includes SoFi Checking & Savings, which offers an industry-leading APY of up to 3.75%. The company also has a national bank license, allowing it to expand into conventional spaces with its value offerings, such as providing the best rates on loans. This should help the company maximize returns for its business, while allowing for reinvestment into product and service improvements.

Notably, one of SOFI’s key strengths is its rapid growth. In 2022, the company added 480,000 new members in Q4, totaling 5.2 million, a 51% year-over-year growth rate. That’s some impressive growth investors ought to consider.

Interestingly, to provide extra security for its members’ funds, SoFi has increased its FDIC insurance coverage to $2 million per account, higher than the industry standard of $250,000. This move will drive considerable value attraction towards its banking products over the long term, as the company becomes a haven for savers looking to stash cash away for a rainy day.

Although the pace of growth of PayPal’s crucial growth drivers is slowing, the company is optimistic about its future. PayPal recently issued non-GAAP guidance for the fiscal year 2023. It expects to deliver $1.925–2.0 billion in revenue and $260–280 million in EBITDA at a 30% incremental margin.

Overall, SoFi’s innovative and customer-centric product portfolio, impressive growth trajectory, and innovative initiatives make it a strong contender in the fintech market.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos was long SOFI. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

The post 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Amid the Banking Blowout appeared first on InvestorPlace.

