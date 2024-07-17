3 Fintech Stocks That Could Grow Your Wealth

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Financial technology (fintech) firms are not as explosive as they were during the Covid-19 pandemic when businesses and consumers were forced to transact online and find novel ways of making payments and moving money around. However, the fintech sector remains active and robust, and there are plenty of interesting fintech stocks for investors to consider.

Additionally, the fintech sector continues to mature and grow. Fintech companies are expected to generate $340.10 billion in 2024 revenue and that figure is forecast to increase to $1.15 trillion by 2032, for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The movement of commerce and business online is not going to slowdown or disappear. It is only going to accelerate, say analysts, making now a good time to buy fintech stocks.

Here are three fintech stocks that could grow your wealth.

PayPal (PYPL)

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

Let’s start with the original fintech company PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). The company’s shares have been trading sideways and are flat on the year (up 0.43%). Now might be a good time to take a position before PYPL stock breaks out and moves higher. The shares are currently trading 20% below their 52-week high and they are changing hands at just 15 times future earnings estimates, which is rock bottom for a tech stock of PayPal’s size (market cap of $64 billion).

Beyond the cheap valuation, PayPal’s earnings have also been encouraging. The company most recently announced a 27% increase in its first-quarter profit and a 9% year-over-year increase in its sales. Both metrics surpassed analysts’ forecasts. PayPal also has a new CEO in Alex Chriss, who took over the top job last September and has been leading a turnaround strategy that appears to be working.

These positive developments make PayPal a fintech stock worth considering. The company next reports earnings on July 30.

Block (SQ)

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Block (NYSE:SQ) is a bet on both a fintech company and a cryptocurrency firm. The company’s Cash App mobile payment platform remains extremely popular among small businesses. However, Block has also become a large accumulator of Bitcoin (BTC-USD). In its Q1 earnings report, Block said that the $220 million it had invested in BTC had grown 160% to $573 million.

As for the Cash App, Block reported that it generated $1.26 billion in gross profit during Q1, a 25% year-over-year increase. The number of Cash App monthly active users stood at 24 million at the end of March this year. The company continues to integrate Afterpay, the buy now, pay later company it bought for $29 billion in 2021. Afterpay has struggled since the takeover, posting losses. But management says they see light at the end of the tunnel.

SQ stock is also flat on the year (down 0.21%) and trading 17% below its 52-week high.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

Source: SoFi.com

Fintech firm SoFi Technologies’ (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock has been beaten down this year. Since January, the stock has dropped 20%. The company, which has a large loan division, has been harmed by student loan forgiveness as well as rising delinquency rates in the current high-interest rate environment. However, the negative sentiment has overshadowed some encouraging signs at SoFi Technologies.

First, the company has posted two consecutive quarters of profitability, which is a milestone for SoFi. Second, revenue on the company’s technology platform, which is the other side of its business apart from loans, rose 54% in Q1 of this year. Lastly, SoFi has issued full-year guidance that calls for EPS of eight cents to nine cents, which is inline with analysts’ estimates. The company expects to get some relief in this year’s second half should interest rates move lower.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

On the date of publication, Joel Baglole did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Joel Baglole has been a business journalist for 20 years. He spent five years as a staff reporter at The Wall Street Journal, and has also written for The Washington Post and Toronto Star newspapers, as well as financial websites such as The Motley Fool and Investopedia.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Fintech Stocks That Could Grow Your Wealth appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.