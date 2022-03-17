3 Fintech Companies to Watch That Have Dropped Over 50% From All-Time Highs

The fintech market has seen strong growth in users as more people transition to digital wallets and other payment solutions like buy now, pay later. Today's video focuses on some of the growth opportunities for PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) during this stock market correction. Here are some highlights from the video.

All three companies seem to have strong fundamentals, as they have all seen gross profit growth in the trailing 12 months and are all positive in cash flow from operations. Regardless of the growth, all three companies are down over 50%. PayPal and Block are leading the way down, as both have dropped over 60% as of March 14. PayPal has recently reported its fourth-quarter results, ending its 2021 fiscal year. For 2021 PayPal added over 48.9 million net new active accounts and increased its total payment volume by roughly 31% year over year. Block continues to expand its seller ecosystem to international regions. On Jan. 25, it officially launched in Spain, and on March 10, it extended its products in Ireland. The global market provides Block with substantial growth opportunities, as markets outside the USA represent only 9% of Block's total gross profit.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 14, 2022. The video was published on March 14, 2022.



Jose Najarro owns Block, Inc., Coinbase Global, Inc., and PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Block, Inc., Coinbase Global, Inc., and PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

