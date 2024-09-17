3 Financial Stocks to Buy in the Current Environment

To control inflation, the Fed raised interest rates for 10 straight policy meetings before finally opting for a rate pause in June 2023. It barely raised rates till the end of 2023 and promised at least three rate cuts in 2024. However, it is only in September of this year that we are finally going to see the first slashing of rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has continued to suggest that he is fairly certain of rate cuts this year, but the Fed would embark on that journey only after reviewing further data. From his recent remarks, as well as comments made by other Fed officials, it is now amply evident that the inflation level is at the mark that the Fed wants it to be at. That also indicates that we are going to witness the much awaited rate cuts from September itself. In fact, it is the extent of the rate cuts that is currently being debated.

While a September rate cut is almost a certainty, the Fed has resisted committing to further cuts as of now. Yet, with both consumer and producer-side inflation coming in line with expectations, investor mood has been upbeat about the Fed bringing down rates more than expected earlier. Per CME’s FedWatch tool, there is a 69% likelihood that the Fed would announce a 50 basis point cut from its meeting.

This, however, does not indicate that interest rates are not going to come down rapidly. It merely addresses the problem of immediate relief needed by consumers. In reality, if rates fall by 50 basis points and are held at a target rate of 475-500, it is still pretty high. When interest rates are high, banks and other financial institutions generally see higher profitability due to increased lending rates. The gap between such lending rates is considered a long-term asset for banks. Also, short-term liabilities such as deposits increase and boost net interest margins.

Stocks of banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions go up with continuous interest rate hikes. This is because financial services companies can earn more on the money they have and on the credit they issue to their customers. As a result, the S&P 500 Financials Select Sector SPDR (XLF) soared 10.1% year to date as of June 30.

Also, financial stocks are very popular investments on their own. Most companies within the sector issue dividends and are judged on the overall strength of their financial health. It is thus prudent that one adds a few to their portfolio.

Our Choices

The stocks below flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or Rank #2 (Buy). The search was also narrowed down with a VGM Score of A or B. Here, V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum. The score is a weighted combination of these three metrics. Such a score allows you to eliminate the negative aspects of stocks and select winners. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM is a diversified financial institution that provides various financial products and services. CM’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 7.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 6.1% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a VGM Score of B.

Barclays PLC BCS is a global financial services company. BCS’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 21.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 4.4% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a VGM Score of B.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL is a global insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance products company. ACGL’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 6.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 5% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a VGM Score of B.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Barclays PLC (BCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.