3 Financial Stocks Benefiting From Fed Policy Shifts in 2025

Financial stocks have recorded noteworthy gains in 2025. The S&P 500 Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has outpaced the broader market, rising 9.1% as of July. This has been supported by solid economic indicators, regulatory tailwinds and renewed confidence in capital markets. In such an environment, stocks like AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR and Janus Henderson Group plc JHG become viable investment options.

Major banking institutions have benefited from buoyant trading revenues, surging M&A activity and healthy bonus pools, signaling sustained profitability across the sector. These trends underscore that financials are not just riding a cyclical upswing but are boosted by a structurally favorable environment.

Anticipation of a September rate cut by the Fed has also fueled optimism. Geopolitically, while tariff uncertainties persist, the resilience shown by financials, due in part to their scale and diversified revenue streams, adds to their appeal as a defensive cyclical play.

Interest rate shifts by the Fed are especially important for this sector. When the Fed eases, borrowing costs fall, stimulating lending growth and boosting banks’ net interest margins. Conversely, higher rates can compress those margins and curb debt-finance activity. Yet, when interest rates are relatively high, banks and other financial institutions generally see increased profitability due to increased lending rates. The gap between such lending rates is considered a long-term asset for banks.

Also, financial stocks are very popular investments on their own. Most companies within the sector issue dividends and are judged on the overall strength of their financial health. It is thus prudent to add a few to one’s portfolio.

To summarize, this year, financial stocks present a compelling investment case, combining strong recent performance, favorable macroeconomic timing amid geopolitical friction and direct responsiveness to Fed policy. This offers both cyclical exposure and structural potential.

Our Choices

The stocks below flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or Rank #2 (Buy). The search was also narrowed down with a VGM Score of A or B. Here, V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum. The score is a weighted combination of these three metrics. Such a score allows you to eliminate the negative aspects of stocks and select winners. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AllianceBernstein is a publicly owned investment manager. AB’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 2.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 11.4% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a VGM Score of B.

Interactive Brokers is an automated electronic broker. IBKR’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 11.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 4.4% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a VGM Score of B.

Janus Henderson is an asset management holding company. JHG’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 2.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 7.1% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a VGM Score of B.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.