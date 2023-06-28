3 Financial Mutual Funds to Buy With More Rate Hikes in the Cards

The Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in March 2022 to combat four-decade-high inflation and continued on the path for 10 straight policy meetings. Earlier this month, however, in its FOMC meeting, the central bank opted for a rate-hike pause, bringing much relief to investors and the market in general.

Economic indicators from various sectors were suggesting that the Fed’s tight monetary policy decisions were taking effect. Inflation numbers were also suggesting a gradual slowdown. The Fed had finally taken cognizance.

However, the cheer was short-lived. The rate-hike pause came with a stern warning from Fed officials that shortly, they might have to revert to policy tightening. This is because inflation, albeit down from historic levels, is still above the Fed’s target rate of 2%. In his deposition given to a Congressional Committee, Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested that he was fairly certain of at least two more rate hikes this year, which would raise rates by another 50 bps. Currently, it rests in the range of 5-5.25%.

It is looking increasingly likely that we have not yet reached the end of the rate-hike cycle. As an immediate aftermath of the pause, there was a general notion that rates would not be raised in the July meeting either. However, after Powell and other Fed officials turned hawkish, odds are that rates would go up in July itself.

When interest rates continue to go up, banks and other financial institutions generally see higher profitability due to increased lending rates. The gap between such lending rates is considered a long-term asset for banks. Also, short-term liabilities such as deposits increase and boost net interest margins. Stocks of banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions go up with continuous interest rate hikes.

For the same reason, financial mutual funds provide much-required growth in a market where interest rate hikes are expected to continue. Hence, astute investors should consider such funds at present. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges that are mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have thus selected three financial mutual funds that boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, and minimum initial investments within $5000 as well as carry a low expense ratio. We have also made sure that at least 80% of the fund is invested in the financial sector.

Davis Financial Fund RPFGX seeks long-term growth of capital by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks issued by companies engaged in providing financial services to consumers and industry. RPFGX offers dividends and capital gains annually.

Christopher Cullom Davis has been the lead manager of RPFGX since Dec 31, 2013, and 90% of the fund is invested in the financial sector. Three top holdings for RPFGX are 7.3% in Capital One Financial, 7% in Berkshire Hathaway and 6.7% in Wells Fargo.

RPFGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.4% and 3.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95% compared to the category average of 1.08%. RPFGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Fidelity Advisor Financial Services Fund FAFDX seeks long-term growth of capital by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks issued by companies providing financial services to consumers and industry. FAFDX offers dividends and capital gains twice a year, in September and December.

Matt Reed has been the lead manager of FAFDX since May 31, 2019, and 88.1% of the fund is invested in the financial sector. Three top holdings for FAFDX are 5.2% in Wells Fargo, 5.1% in Bank of America and 4.6% in JPMorgan Chase.

FAFDX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.1% and 4.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.04% compared to the category average of 1.08%. FAFDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Fidelity Select Brokerage & Investment Management Portfolio FSLBX invests in securities of companies principally engaged in the exchange of financial instruments, stock brokerage, commodity brokerage, investment banking, or related investment advisory and financial decision support services. FSLBX invests primarily in common stocks.

Pierre Sorel has been the lead manager of FSLBX since Apr 4, 2023, and 87.1% of the fund is invested in the financial sector. Three top holdings for FSLBX are 6.1% in Ameriprise Financial, 5.9% in Morgan Stanley, and 5.4% in BlackRock.

FSLBX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13% and 8.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.74% compared to the category average of 1.08%. FSLBX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (FSLBX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FAFDX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (RPFGX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.