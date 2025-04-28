3 Financial Blind Spots Gen X Can’t Afford To Ignore

Gen X is known for a lot of things, from giving the world the gift of grunge and popularizing coffee shops to its independent, pragmatic — and yeah, sarcastic — streak. Often called “the latchkey generation,” left mostly on their own, Gen X has done its best to thrive while being sandwiched between two generations that have gotten a lot of conversation, the Baby Boomers and the Millennials.

Read Next: Reevaluating Your Financial Situation: 5 Steps To Take Today for a Better Tomorrow

Check Out: 4 Things You Should Do if You Want To Retire Early

But this doesn’t mean that Gen X still doesn’t need some care and attention — even when it comes to personal finances. With many Xers coming into that actuarial sweet spot where they’re considering what they want their retirement to look like, understanding where they may have gaps in their knowledge about money is essential. Knowing how to get around these financial blind spots will help them make it down the road to their own golden years, flannel flapping in the wind.

Not Maximizing Retirement Contributions

Gen X is often called the “sandwich” generation — and it’s not because they know how to make a mean hoagie. This group is stuck taking care of elderly parents while giving aid to their kids, who, as young adults, are graduating into difficult financial circumstances. Meanwhile, they’re prone to neglecting their own retirement savings.

A headline from Kiplinger puts it bluntly: “Gen X Retirement Is In Trouble.” Writer Adam Shell breaks down the crux of the problem, stating that “half (48%) of Gen Xers, or Americans between the ages of 44 and 59, say they have not done any retirement planning, according to the recently released Schroders 2024 U.S. Retirement Survey. This lack of planning exceeds the 41% of Millennials and Baby Boomers who say they lack a retirement savings game plan.”

One fast and relatively easy way for Gen Xers to start building more robust retirement savings from the ground up is to start maxing out their 401(k)s, and, if they’re able to once they hit the big 5-0, start with catch up contributions of up to $7,500. For 2025, the IRS allows an additional “super catch-up” between ages 60 and 63, with a limit that is the greater of $10,000 or 150% of the regular catch-up limit — up to $11,250.

For You: 6 Daily Habits of Financially Secure People

Not Being Aware of Beneficial Financial Products

Gen Xers came of age at a time when 401(k)s were becoming all the rage and the pensions that their parents relied on in retirement were being phased out. It would make sense, then, that some Xers might not be aware of the full spectrum of financial products that can help them afford a comfortable retirement. If they haven’t already, now is the time to open a Roth or a traditional IRA, while also exploring other options like annuities that offer stable payments over time.

Gen Xers may not be aware that life insurance can be more than a way to protect their family financially from a sudden loss of income, or that they might need more life insurance than their employers provide. Indeed, whole life insurance policies can build cash value over time, while allowing policyholders to tap into it as a source of supplemental income.

Working with a financial professional, members of Gen X who are worried about their financial future can also consider a life insurance retirement plan (LIRP), which permits them to use their life insurance policy’s cash value to help them during their retirement years.

While they’re talking to that expert, they should also look into whether long-term care insurance could be right for them. If they anticipate living a long time, or have a family history of chronic conditions, it might be worthwhile to protect their loved ones from becoming full-time caregivers.

Getting Behind on Estate Planning

Gen X is still a relatively young and healthy generation, so thinking about estate planning seems pointlessly morbid. However, a proper estate plan, including life insurance, a will, a medical directive and power of attorney, along with any necessary financial trusts, is vital to creating and sustaining generational wealth.

Remember how your two kids fought viciously over the remote when it came to Saturday morning cartoons? Imagine them drawing out that battle over your assets — by the time the lawyer fees were settled, nobody would have anything at all.

Having an estate plan in place makes the hard decisions on behalf of loved ones, from what to do if you can’t advocate for yourself medically to how to distribute your assets. It stops a whole lot of messiness before it has a chance to happen.

Bottom Line

Generation X made a lot of contributions to the culture, but now it’s time for them to focus on their finances, especially for retirement. They need to prioritize maxing out retirement contributions, learning about different kinds of financial products, and starting estate planning.

More From GOBankingRates

Source:

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Financial Blind Spots Gen X Can’t Afford To Ignore

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.