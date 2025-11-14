3 Financial Advisors Share the ‘Splurges’ That Actually Grew Their Wealth

You’ve probably heard the phrase “you have to spend money to make money,” but maybe you figured it only applies to business owners — since supplies, staff, and marketing don’t pay for themselves. As an individual trying to save money wisely, you’ve embraced the idea that you must hold onto every penny tightly. No splurges allowed, right?

For You: 5 Wealth-Building Habits of the Rich That You Might Want To Adopt

Learn More: How To Get Guaranteed Growth On Your Money — Without Risking Your Principal

But what if relaxing your purse strings a little could actually help you grow your wealth?

That’s the lesson even the savviest financial advisors learned over time. From money spent on their mental and physical health to investing in networking opportunities that built their businesses, they found that certain “splurges” can actually unlock future gains.

GOBankingRates talked to several financial advisors about the strategic expenses that helped make them more successful.

The Business Dinner That Inspired a New Outlook

When D’Andre Clayton, co-founder of Clayton Financial Solutions, first considered spending several thousand dollars on a private dinner with high-performing entrepreneurs, he balked at the price tag. Spending $1,000 on food for a single evening felt impossible to justify. But the chance to absorb wisdom from people who had already successfully scaled their businesses overrode his typical frugality.

He’s glad he spent that money.

“That night I heard something transformational and met some great contacts that made me significantly more successful,” he said. “The entrepreneur said, ‘People don’t rise to the level of their goals — they fall to the level of their systems.’ This hit me in the chest like a Mack truck because I was already fairly successful at the time but struggled with understanding how to break the ceiling I had.”

While Clayton had faith in his smarts and work ethic, he felt like he kept hitting a brick wall in his progress. The insights he gained from that dinner encouraged him to refine his systems and improve how he ran his practice — leading to more growth and greater recognition.

“The coaching was more about my mindset — providing me with the clarity I needed and helping me realize a little more what my value actually was,” he said.

Read Next: Most Experts Say Buy Index Funds. Charles Payne Says Do This Instead

Mobility as an Investment in Freedom

To say that Jeremy Savory, founder of The Millionaire Migrant, is a world traveler would be an understatement. Since age 22, he has traveled to more than 100 countries and lived in a dozen, seeking the best financial opportunities for himself and his family — from advantageous tax rates to more affordable health care.

Savory thinks globally: He has spent money to move around the world, secure multiple passports and invest in 30 properties across 11 countries.

“The best investment I ever made wasn’t in stocks or startups — it was in mobility,” he said. “Getting a second passport changed everything. It’s not just about tax efficiency; it’s about freedom. I can live, work, and invest where I’m treated best, and give my family options that go beyond borders — better health care, education, and security.”

While many people perceive wealth as a bank statement with a lot of commas, Savory said real wealth means having choices.

“A second citizenship isn’t a luxury — it’s a strategy,” he said. “It gives you flexibility when the world changes, and that’s the ultimate peace of mind.”

Pumping Up Your Body, Mind and Money

Spending $1,000 a month on a personal trainer seemed extravagant to Andrew Lokenauth at first. As a financial expert, successful investor and founder of Be Fluent in Finance, Lokenauth knew a $100-a-month gym membership was far cheaper. But staying motivated through the steady attention of a trainer proved priceless.

“The energy shift was huge. I stopped feeling tired by 2 p.m. and could actually handle back-to-back client meetings without wanting to fall asleep,” he said. “My focus improved, stress levels dropped and I genuinely felt sharper in conversations. When you’re in a people business, your energy directly impacts your income.”

Clients also noticed that Lokenauth looked healthier, which suggested he had his personal and professional lives in order — inspiring further trust in him.

Renting an Office To Enhance Credibility and Growth

Another splurge that benefited Lokenauth over time was renting a small office space for $1,500 a month — even when he mostly worked from home. It felt premature, since he only had about 10 clients at that point, but he wanted a dedicated space, believing clients would take him more seriously if they came to an office instead of his home.

“I took myself more seriously too — showing up to a professional space put me in work mode instead of the weird hybrid state I was always in at home,” he said.

He also used the space to hold client appreciation events and workshops, which deepened existing client relationships and generated more referrals.

“The office paid for itself through the credibility boost alone, but the networking opportunities made it essential,” he said. “I think a lot of advisors wait too long to get proper space because they’re scared of the fixed cost. That fear holds them back from growing.”

The Pattern Behind These ‘Splurges’

Lokenauth identified a key pattern in these splurges — one his fellow advisors would likely agree with: Although these expenses felt too expensive at the time, each generated returns that far exceeded their initial costs.

And this is the lesson for everyday investors. A strategic splurge isn’t about indulgence — it’s about investing in something that improves your systems, your opportunities or your potential, ultimately helping your wealth grow.

More From GoBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Financial Advisors Share the ‘Splurges’ That Actually Grew Their Wealth

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.