3 Finance Stocks with Great ROE and Generous Dividends

Efficiently generating profits from the equity shareholders have put in, several finance sector stocks are standing out with great return on equity (ROE). Furthermore, these finance stocks are experiencing a positive trend of earnings estimate revisions, which has landed them spots on the coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list.

They also have generous dividends that magnify their ability to maintain profitability while having an ROE in the optimum range of above 15-20%.

Allianz – ALIZY

Stock Price: $40

We’ll start with a global insurance giant in Allianz ALIZY , a provider of property-casualty, life, and health insurance, along with asset management products and services. Notably, Allianz’s Zacks Insurance-Multi line Industry is currently in the top 20% of over 240 Zacks industries.

Being an industry leader and benefiting from its strong business environment, Allianz’s fiscal 2025 and FY26 EPS estimates have risen 9% and 7% in the last 60 days, respectively. Trading at a very reasonable 12.7X forward earnings multiple, Allianz’s annual earnings are now expected to spike 17% this year and are projected to increase another 9% in FY26 to $3.49 per share. Plus, Allianz stock has been one of the market’s top performers amid tariff concerns, and ALIZY checks in with an ROE over 17% and has a 2.51% annual dividend yield.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

City Holding – CHCO

Stock Price: $116

Next up is City Holding CHCO , a multi-bank holding company to pay attention to after beating Q1 expectations last Wednesday. Operating City National Bank of West Virginia, City Holding provides banking services across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, and Ohio.

City Holding’s Zacks Banks-Southeast Industry is in the top 16% of all Zacks industries. Standing out among regional banks, City Holding’s ROE of 16.15% and annual dividend yield of 2.71% both top its industry averages. Most intriguing, FY25 and FY26 EPS estimates have popped in the last week, with City Holding posting Q1 EPS of $2.06 versus estimates of $1.84.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

XP Inc – XP

Stock Price: $16

Last but not least is XP Inc XP , which has the highest ROE on the list at 21.74%. XP owns technological platforms for investments, financial services, and education in Brazil.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With its Financial-Miscellaneous Services Industry in Zacks' top 38%, XP is expecting steady EPS growth for the foreseeable future after going public in 2019. Trading under $20 a share, this magnifies XP’s attractive stock price and forward P/E valuation of 9.8X with an eye-catching annual dividend yield of 4.07%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

These highly ranked finance stocks are starting to offer the long-term value that shareholders look for. Even better, they should be in store for more short-term upside thanks to rising earnings estimate revisions, which makes now an ideal time to buy.

