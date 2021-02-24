3 Fidelity Mutual Funds You Must Add to Your Portfolio Today

Fidelity boasts huge mutual fund assets under management and a wide variety of funds, covering a wide spectrum of sectors. Fidelity Investments is one of the largest and oldest mutual fund companies in the world. It provides investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products to clients.

At Fidelity Investments, a large group of investment professionals carry out extensive and in-depth research to offer potential investment avenues worldwide for investors. Fidelity had total assets of about $9.8 trillion under management (as of Dec 31, 2020). The company manages more than 504 mutual funds across a broad range of categories, including domestic as well as foreign funds, and equity and fixed income funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Select Software & IT Services Portfolio FSCSX invests majority of assets in companies whose primary operations are related to software or information-based services. It primarily focuses on acquiring common stocks of both domestic and foreign companies. FSCSX has three-year annualized returns of 28.1%.

As of the end of December 2020, FSCSX held 72 issues with 22.84% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund FBGRX seeks capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of assets in blue-chip companies. The fund, which focuses primarily on established and well-known companies, invests in securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. FBGRX has returned 29.8% in the past three years.

Sonu Kalra has been the fund manager of FBGRX since 2009.

Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio FSPHX aims for capital appreciation. The non-diversified fund invests majority of assets in common stocks of companies principally engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of products or services used for or in connection with health care or medicine. FSPHX has returned 20.7% in the past three years.

FSPHX has an expense ratio of 0.70% compared with the category average of 1.18%.

Zacks Investment Research

