3 Fidelity Mutual Funds to Grab Now

Fidelity Investments is considered one of the leaders in the financial services industry with presence in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and more than 400 research professionals. The company carries out operations in the United States through 196 Investor Centers.

Fidelity offers investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products to its clients. It serves more than 27 million individual investors.

At Fidelity, a large group of investment professionals carry out extensive and in-depth research to guide investors about potential investment avenues worldwide. Fidelity had total assets of about $2 trillion under management (as of Aug 31, 2019). The company manages over 504 mutual funds across a wide range of categories including both domestic as well as foreign funds, and equity and fixed income funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Select Software & IT Services Portfolio FSCSX invests the majority of its assets in companies whose primary operations are related to software or information-based services. It primarily focuses on acquiring common stocks of both domestic and foreign companies. FSCSX has three-year annualized returns of 26%.

Ali Khan has been the fund manager of FSCSX since 2014.

Fidelity Equity-Income Fund FEQIX seeks reasonable income and capital appreciation. FEQIX normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The fund also spends on income-producing securities that lead to investments in large capital, value stocks. Moreover, it invests in domestic and foreign issuers. FEQIX has three-year annualized returns of 8.9%.

As of December 2019, FEQIX held 105 issues with almost 4.14% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio FSELX fund invests the bulk of its assets in common stocks of companies involved in the manufacture, design and sale of electronic equipment and components. FSELX seeks growth of capital. The fund invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. companies. FSELX has three-year annualized returns of 23.2%.

FSELX has an expense ratio of 0.73% compared with the category average of 1.30%.

